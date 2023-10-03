Princess Kate just wore the most surprising suit trend of 2023

In a powerful sartorial statement, the Princess of Wales once again showcased her impeccable style and mindful fashion choices as she stepped out in Cardiff, Wales, on October 3.

Princess Kate opted for a classic ensemble that exuded both elegance and purpose to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, and honour the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush.

The occasion marked a poignant meeting between the Prince and Princess of Wales and members of Windrush Cymru Elders, highlighting the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of the Windrush generation to British society.

Her choice was a testament to her sustainable fashion ethos, as she effortlessly re-wore her pinstripe Holland Cooper suit, a piece she had been spotted in just a week prior during a private visit with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple. This time, Middleton eschewed the turtle neck and paired the tailored suit with a crisp white plunge blouse and coordinating navy heels, adding a touch of sophistication and femininity to the ensemble.

© Getty Princess Kate stepped out in a pinstripe Holland Cooper trouser suit

Pinstripes have staged a triumphant comeback in fashion, seamlessly blending sophistication with contemporary style. The revival can be attributed to their versatility; no longer confined to traditional mens suits, designers have reimagined pinstripes on women’s tailoring. This classic pattern lends an air of authority, empowering in various professional spheres. The juxtaposition of fine lines against a feminine silhouettes creates striking visual appeal, adding a touch of tailored elegance to modern fashion.

© Getty The Princess of Wales speaks with school children at the Grange Pavilion as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month in Cardiff

Princess Kate’s ability to seamlessly transition the same outfit from a private meeting with a tech mogul to a significant cultural event exemplified her fashion sensibility, emphasising the impact of thoughtful fashion choices in promoting sustainability. By reimagining her look with different accessories the royal showcased the versatility of the pinstripe suit, setting a noteworthy example for circular fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

© X (Twitter) Princess Kate wore the pinstripe suit to meet Apple boss Tim Cook alongside her husband Prince William

In embracing her role as a style icon with purpose, Princess Kate’s choice to rewear her Holland and Cooper suit sent a clear message: fashion can be both chic and socially responsible, and pinstripes are now going to be at the top of our wishlist this winter.