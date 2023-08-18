Princess Kate’s 7 best styling hacks of all time

The Princess of Wales is renowned for her impeccable sense of style and ability to exude effortless elegance and sophistication.

Over the years, she has become a fashion icon, inspiring us all with her wardrobe choices. Her sense of style is revered for its classic elegance, impeccable tailoring, and ability to effortlessly combine high-end designer pieces with affordable fashion. Over the years, the mother of three has showcased a range of styling hacks that have solidified her status as one of the best dressed future monarchs in the world.

Here are some of Princess Kate’s best fashion hacks that have contributed to her timeless and polished look:

Monochrome Magic

© Getty Kate during the 2023 Easter Service

Kate has mastered the art of monochromatic dressing. The princess is skilled at creating outfits using different shades of the same colour. She skillfully puts together outfits using various shades of the same hue. This technique creates a sense of visual harmony and also elongates her figure, resulting in a streamlined and elegant appearance.

Occasion Appropriate

© Pool/Samir Hussein Kate donned a Chanel ensemble for her trip to Paris

When in Paris, Kate wears Chanel. In Texas, a cowboy hat. In Ireland, she’ll wear green. Sailing, she wears Breton stripes. Kate’s style resonates with many due to her ability to dress appropriately for various events. The future queen has mastered dressing appropriately for different occasions, whether it's a formal event, a casual outing, or a sports engagement. She demonstrates that understanding the context is key to nailing the right outfit.

Sentimental Jewellery

These diamond and pearl earrings belonged to Princess Diana

Kate elegantly embraces her role as a royal by adorning herself with sentimental heirloom jewellery. These cherished pieces which she has inherited from the Queen’s personal collection as well as that of her late mother in law, Princess Diana, not only radiate regality, but also weave a rich tapestry of tradition and family history, creating a sartorial connection between the past and the present.

High-Low Pairing

© WPA Pool Princess Kate's sold-out blazer by Zara has proven to be one of her favourites for more casual royal engagements

One of Kate's signature styling hacks is mixing high-end designer pieces with affordable fashion. She seamlessly blends luxury items with high-street finds, showing that you don't need a king-sized wallet to look stylish. Kate's ability to seamlessly blend luxury pieces with mid-range and affordable fashion brands is one of her go-to styling tricks. It also means she appeals to a broader audience and sets a relatable example for fashion enthusiasts, while championing British high-street brands.

Upcycling Outfits

The Princess of Wales has reworn her Alessandra Rich polkadot dress on various occasions

In a world where celebrities are often scrutinised for outfit repeats, Kate’s penchant for recycling outfits has proved refreshing and influential. The royal isn't afraid to re-wear outfits on multiple occasions. This not only promotes a circular wardrobe but also demonstrates that a well-chosen outfit can remain stylish and fresh with different accessories and tweaks. She confidently re-wears ensembles on multiple occasions, changing hemlines and often re-tailoring dresses to give them a new lease of life. For instance her dress was customised for the nuptials of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif to make it more appropriate for the conservative dress code. Proper fit is crucial to Kate's style. Her clothes are tailored to perfection, ensuring they accentuate her figure without being too tight or too loose.

Reimagining the Classics

© VICTORIA JONES Kate often wears classic silhouettes in a modern way

Kate often opts for classic silhouettes that stand the test of time and has a knack for giving them a modern twist. A-line dresses, tailored coats, and pencil skirts are all staples in her wardrobe. These shapes flatter her figure and maintain a sense of refinement, and she adds her unique touch through colour choices, accessory pairings, and subtle details. This approach keeps her look sophisticated while ensuring her outfits remain relevant and fresh.

Strategic Accessorising

© Neil Mockford Princess Kate has the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag in two colours

The 41-year-old understands the transformative power of accessories. Whether it's a chic clutch or a stylish hat, her choice of accessories adds a touch of glamour to her outfits. These accents elevate her look and demonstrate her attention to detail.

Princess Kate’s styling hacks transcend fashion; they reflect her confidence, and ability to pay homage and respect to various occasions and cultures through her attire. Her choices continue to inspire fashion fans around the world, offering us all valuable lessons in timeless elegance.