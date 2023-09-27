Princess Kate just wore the red tweed blazer trend that's trending for AW23

The Princess of Wales took fashion fans by surprise as she embraced the red tweed blazer trend that's been making waves for Autumn/Winter 2023.
During a family portage session at a local specialist centre as part of her Shaping Us campaign in Kent Princess Kate donned a red textured double-breasted blazer from Zara.
The red tweed blazer is undoubtedly a standout piece in sartorial landscape right now. Its blend of classic elegance and contemporary style has made it a must-have for fashion-forward individuals including Louise Roe who included one in her recent River Island collection.
Kate’s choice of this chic and on-trend piece proves the royal’s affinity for staying at the forefront of fashion and is a testament to her ability to effortlessly merge tradition with modernity. Her ensemble featured a tailored red tweed blazer with bold, yet timeless, gold buttons. Kate paired it with pointed black suede ballet flats from Boden, and straight leg tailored trousers as well as a pair of gold hoops. Her affordable £60 earrings featured a twist rope design and hail from Spells of Love, a demi-fine jewellery designer based in Wales.
This isn’t the first time the future queen has donned the blazer. On February 22, 2022, the then-Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark for a fact-finding mission on behalf of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Upon her arrival at the airport, she plumped for the striking red blazer but opted for a more traditional look. Completing her ensemble, she carried one of her beloved bags from Aspinal London and adorned herself with a pearl necklace and pearl earrings. Kate's signature hairstyle was impeccably styled in a voluminous blow-dry.
As always, Kate’s fashion choices serve as a source of inspiration for many. The red tweed blazer is now firmly on the radar of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.