Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows us three ways to wear brown this autumn

This autumn, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley emerges as our perennial style icon, showcasing the art of incorporating trending brown hues into our wardrobes with effortless elegance.

Through three impeccable looks the supermodel shared on Instagram, Rosie showcased the diverse and stylish possibilities of incorporating chocolate and latte tones into our autumn wardrobes.

Her ability to blend classic pieces with contemporary trends not only defines her fashion sensibility but also inspires us to embrace the warmth and versatility of the colour this season. Firstly Rosie redefined power dressing in a maroon suit paired with a matching waistcoat top. This outfit speaks volumes about versatility, seamlessly transitioning from boardroom meetings to evening soirées, demonstrating how brown can be both authoritative and chic.

In the past, brown suits may have been associated with outdated businessmen but a rich maroon hue exudes sophistication, accentuated by the tailored fit and complemented by 70s-inspired sunglasses. The look was elevated further with heeled boots, adding a modern edge to the ensemble.

Then Rosie embraced casual sophistication in brown heeled loafers, infusing a touch of glamour into a denim suit. The juxtaposition of denim's relaxed vibe with the polished allure of the heeled penny loafers creating a harmonious blend of style. The patent brown loafers, brought a contemporary twist to a classic look.

© Instagram

For her final look Rosie exuded timeless charm in a toffee suede jacket paired with cool-girl approved black flares. The bronze hue of the jacket exudes sophistication, making it a quintessential autumn statement piece.

© Instagram Rosie Huntington-whiteley

Paired with black flares, the outfit achieves a perfect balance between structured elegance and a free-spirited aesthetic. Demonstrating how brown, in its various sumptuous shades, can seamlessly transition from day to night, offering an air of sophistication that's always on trend.