Alexa Chung just made ballet flats winter-appropriate

Alexa Chung has so many fashion tricks up her sleeve that she could write a book.

From adapting her vintage Mulberry bag to pairing pinstripes with unlikely tops and bringing back retro jeans, the 39-year-old is constantly showing us new ways to wear classic pieces, and we can’t get enough.

This includes ballet flats. It’s unsurprising she welcomed their return with open arms, seeing as the shoes had their first major moment during the 2000s, when Chung sprung onto our sartorial radar.

© Instagram Alexa Chung shared the image to Instagram

This summer she has proven that Miu Miu’s cult-adored ballerinas pair with just about everything: tutus, red shorts, mini dresses and leather trench coats, to name a few. In yet another black ballet flats moment, Alexa shared an Instagram image wearing the perfect transitional weather outfit and made the feminine shoe totally cold weather-appropriate

She paired ecru high-waisted trousers with a fitted white base layer and a chocolate brown corduroy blazer over the top. Forget orange, brown is the new black for this season according to the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Alexa and plenty of street style muses during fashion month. Proving that ‘lemon girl’ is continuing from summer to autumn, she paired her look with a pastel yellow handbag. (In case you missed it, she also wore a neon gown during London Fashion Week).

The pièce de résistance to her effortlessly cool look was black ballet flats that she styled with black socks underneath.

Alexa Chung has been wearing ballet flats on repeat this summer

Socks have become an integral part of a cool-girl outfit - particularly bright white ones. The undisputed advocate for the pairing is Hailey Bieber, who champions monochromatic footwear look by pairing black loafers, mules and even fisherman sandals with bright white socks that finish above the ankle. She even championed them with satin pink ballerinas to promote Rhode's new Peptide Lip Tint. Also, white socks with literally any pair of trainers is the influencer-approved way to style up our sneakers.

Alexa, however, is championing cheugy fashion once again, pairing her black ballet flats with a tonal layer- a style unseen in the public eye since the 2010s.

A refreshing change from white, black socks and ballet shoes is officially cool-girl approved in 2023.