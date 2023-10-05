Jennifer Lopez's platform boots are all we want for autumn 2023

Jennifer Lopez and on-trend ensembles go hand-in-hand.

The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate star and wife of Ben Affleck has a knack for nailing the latest trends, including her ‘lemon girl summer’ gown, her ‘no trousers’ look at Coach’s SS24 show, and head-to-toe Barbiecore pink Magda Butrym look.

This time JLo stepped out in Los Angeles wearing the highest platform boots of the season so far, schooling us wearing head-to-toe brown, AKA, autumn 2023’s go-to latte-colourway.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, California

The style icon wore a tan mini-skirt with a matching fitted jacket with gold buttons, platform knee-high boots in the same hue and a croc print brown Hermès Birkin.

She layered her collared jacket with a white shirt underneath with the cuffs peeking through the sleeves giving the overall ensemble a preppy undertone, whilst her micro mini and platform boots gave the look an edgier, more daring feel.

No Jenny from the Block look would be complete without her signature brown aviators.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin JLo wore the coolest head-to-toe brown ensemble

Various shades of brown have been at the top of fashionista’s style agendas this autumn including Hailey Bieber, who wore a slew of espresso-hued looks during Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tint launch, Alessandra Ambrosio at Milan Fashion Week, and Vanessa Hudgens who stepped out in a similar outfit to JLo’s at the Michael Kors show.

© Udo Salters Vanessa Hudgens at the Michael Kors SS24 show

JLo also tried her hand at this season’s ‘no trousers’ trend, which involves wearing an oversized shirt, coat or jacket and eschewing trousers (though a base layer of micro shorts may be hidden underneath). She kicked off the first day of New York Fashion Week at Coach’s SS24 show in the coolest oversized suede jacket with fringing, paired with python print calf-high boots and a metallic Coach Tabby flap bag. Cowgirlcore met the no trousers trend and we were completely captivated.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez tried the no trousers trend at NYFW

We're patiently waiting to see which trend she tries out next...