Rita Ora wore an affordable party season mini dress that's on every Fashion Editor's wish list

The Praising You singer wore the outfit to reveal some surprising news

Rita Ora is officially our party season dressing muse for 2023.

The 32-year-old singer and fashion designer has recently sported some incredible ‘out-out’ ensembles that are autumn/winter-appropriate and utterly cool-girl approved.

For the second time this week she's donned a statement mini dress that we’re head over heels for, and it's surprisingly affordable.

© Instagram Rita Ora wearing a sequin mini dress from De La Vali

Rita shared images on Instagram with her 16m followers wearing the ‘Limousine Feather-Trimmed Sequined Mini Dress’ from De La Vali, featuring the coolest flared sleeves with ostrich feather cuffs, a high-neck collar and a fitted silhouette.

Feathers are practically a given for party season, but feather trims specifically made an appearance on statement dressing agendas early this year thanks to that Taller Marmo one-sleeved dress that fashionistas obsessed over in the summer.

This silver sequin design of this De La Vali dress is a classic for autumn/winter, yet the structured shoulders and diagonal buttoned collar make it stand out from the crowd. It's giving the swingin’ sixties meets seventies disco, and we can’t get enough.

De La Vali is the Ibiza-born brand founded in 2017, approved by the likes of Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Adwoa Aboah. Though not all of the dresses from the luxury label may be within budget, Rita’s stunning mini is on sale right now at Coggles.

Alongside mesmerising us with her outfit, Rita announced in her Instagram post that she will be the newest judge to join the Masked Singer USA. She said: “I’m so excited to be joining as a judge on one of my FAVOURITE shows @maskedsingerfox [emojis] U S of A I’m coming for you I can’t wait to guess who’s behind the mask state side! Thank you for having me!”

Earlier this week, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live! alongside Diplo wearing a black fitted mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and vertical rows of rhinestones - the party season adornment that is having a moment right now. She paired it with metallic silver platforms and diamante drop earrings.

If you need party season outfit inspo, look no further than Rita Ora.