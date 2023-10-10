Mollie King shares her red-carpet routine for a flawless look

Having graced red carpets since 2007 Mollie King knows a thing or two about glam prep for a flawless photo-ready look, “On the day of Pride of Britain, I was on the Radio until 4:00pm so everything was a little pushed for time. Then a speedy transformation began,” she tells Hello! Fashion the day after gracing the red carpet at the prestigious prize ceremony.

In her tenure as a public figure Mollie has evolved from The Saturdays girl band member to BBC Radio1 presenter and stylish WAG (it’s low-key safe to say fiancé Stuart Broad has helped to make them Cricket’s answer to Posh & Becks.) All of the above still allows for an earnest likeability, and a wardrobe that is quickly making her one to watch for style inspiration. Remember that vintage Chanel moment at Wimbledon? It’s been living in our minds rent free since July.

“Once dressed we headed up to the roof terrace of the Treehouse, the sun was setting over a magnificent birds eye view of London - we quickly took some photographs before I left for the awards,” she reveals of her latest soirée.

Mollie King

Below Mollie King breaks down exactly what it takes to get red-carpet ready:

What is the process like in selecting the perfect outfit?

"This time I worked alongside my stylist Becky Bowyer to figure out what might be right for the occasion. Becky had a vision of a deconstructed tuxedo transformed into a gown, which I loved as I really love tailoring."

Mollie King

"By taking key ‘tux elements’ such as the silk lapel, the pockets and the fabric covered buttons, we came up with an incredible statement dress that I was so excited to wear. In terms of colour it just had to be red… who doesn’t love a red dress?"

Did you collaborate with Suzanne Neville to create your look?

"We approached Suzanne Neville with our mood board for a collaboration on this vision, Suzanne’s team sketched out designs and very quickly agreed on the style, shape and colour which was amazing and a huge compliment."

Mollie King

"Our first fitting involved a mock-up of the dress and fabric selection. Even in the mock dress, we all knew it was a really special dress."

How did you choose the accessories?

"Suzanne also made me a matching drawstring bag with a central rose design in the same fabric. I personally don’t love a clutch bag on a red carpet and I feel this is a much more stylish way to compliment a gown and finish the overall look. When it came to shoes it had to be Magda Butrym and her Red Rose sandal.

I’m obsessed with Butrym’s designs. The shoes are so important. For jewellery keeping it simple and elegant, we took inspiration from vintage jewellery and gave it a modern twist with beautiful oversized square gold earrings."

How did you decide on your glam for the event?

"For make-up we decided against a matching red lip to keep the whole look super modern and fashion forward slick hair with a side parting as seen on the runway of fashion week. The Glossier Future Dew is perfect to prep my skin before makeup to give a glowy, dewy finish, less is more with a red carpet base. I swear by Lancôme concealer and foundation, it's perfect for red carpets as there's no flashback."