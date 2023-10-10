Meghan Markle proves her number one styling hack is totally failproof

The Duchess of Sussex’s fashion formulas never ever fail.

Whether it’s wearing two-tone shoes to give outfits a classic touch, pairing black and white together to create the chicest looks or wearing wide-leg trousers with a shirt, Meghan Markle is proof that if it’s not broken, there's no need to fix it. She repeatedly uses the same styling hacks to create flattering and polished looks.

In a new video released on X, formerly Twitter, in association with Fischer House and the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games, Meghan reverted back to one of her wardrobe classics and proved wearing a horizontal-striped shirt is the failproof piece to create an ultra-chic look for any occasion.

Meghan wore the ‘Capris’ Striped Cotton Shirt from the King of preppy dressing Ralph Lauren. Giving major Rachel Zane vibes (her paralegal character in Suits), she paired it with a high-waisted black midi skirt to create a flattering silhouette.

© Karwai Tang Meghan wore the same shirt to Wimbledon 2018

Fashion fans will immediately recognise Meghan’s shirt from her appearance in the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon in 2018. She stole the sartorial show in the Ralph Lauren number - styled the same way with her sleeves bunched up and neck buttons undone, but paired with the chicest cream wide-leg trousers and a matching boater.

The stylish duchess took her shirt from summer to autumn simply by switching out her light trousers for a dark skirt and gave it a more polished feel by pairing it with a fitted piece over a relaxed, wide-leg.

Striped shirts are a staple in her wardrobe. From tucked into skinny jeans to loose-fitting shirts with court heels and brown stripes with ecru accessories, Meghan has proved time and time again just how failproof the classic piece really is.