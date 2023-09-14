Meghan Markle brought back the jeans trend that Gen Z have 'vetoed'

Today the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a third day at the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

For fashion fanatics, it’s been a three day masterclass on styling up an ultra-refined, smart-casual wardrobe agenda, as Meghan Markle has worn a string of impeccably chic outfits that we cannot get enough of.

© Chris Jackson DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Prince, takes selfies with fans as she attends the Ukraine Nigeria Mixed Team Preliminary Round - Pool A Sitting Volleyball match during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Proving why she is one of the globe's most admired minimalistic fashion muses, the former actress completely disregarded Gen Z’s dressing rules and wore skinny jeans - the ‘retro' style they’ve officially deemed 'cheugy' - two days in a row.

For her latest look, Meghan wore white, ankle skimming skinny jeans from cool-girl approved label Frame, paired with a tonal sweater vest from Ralph Lauren and the ‘Love Affair’ black suede pumps from Aquazzura. She’s an advocate for the Italian luxury label’s flats, as she also owns a black and sapphire pair of the brand’s ‘Fenix’ ballet shoes.

Her ensemble put a fresh twist on transitional dressing - the clean white colour palette gave autumnal neutrals a timeless upgrade, and her laid back look is perfect for layering up with a trench coat in September/October.

Yesterday she also schooled us styling the classic skinny if the dress code requires a more elevated look. She wore a black crewneck sleeveless sweater from J Crew, loosely tucked into another pair of Frame skinny jeans, and finished off with Aquazzura court heels. Her outfit formula was the same both days, but she proved wearing all black and adding a heel is an easy way to give the sleeveless jumper and slim jeans combo a completely different feel.

Despite hesitation from Gen-Z fashion followers, Meghan’s jeans are a welcomed sight for those of us who wish the ‘retro’ style never left (team ‘no to low-rise waist bands’ over here). It’s unclear whether we should expect the skinny jeans to have a triumphant return, as both Sienna Miller and Princess Kate have also worn slim-leg silhouettes this year.

Alexa Chung on the hand went totally off-piste with the Y2K jeans and wore a bright red pair that we thought we’d never see again after 2010.

The style muses are making a strong case for retro jeans, and we are totally on board.