Meghan Markle makes low-key appearance in LA ahead of New York trip

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted during a low-key outing in LA on Thursday, after it was confirmed that she and Prince Harry will travel to New York next week.

In a selfie shared by TV presenter Jen Su on Instagram, Meghan looked gorgeous in a striped oversized shirt and a pair of gold aviators, as she happily posed for a picture.

"Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle. Totally low key and super friendly, nice conversation," Jen Su shared.

Harry and Meghan reside in Montecito, a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles.

The couple will fly to the Big Apple on Tuesday as they host Archewell Foundation's first-ever in-person event, to mark World Mental Health Day.

The event - 'The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age' - will be aimed at parents, assisting them with navigating the mental health of young people and children, as well as local and global support to help empower families.

A spokesperson for Archewell said: "The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering the community and driving towards solutions. Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.

"Harry and Meghan will also make a personal appearance at the event, taking part in a discussion with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to discuss the importance of campaigns focused on mental health. This discussion will be moderated by Carson Daly, who is a board member of Project Healthy Minds."

© Getty Harry and Meghan last visited New York in May

It's not known if Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie, two, and Princess Lilibet, four, will join them in New York.

The Sussexes' trip comes just weeks after the Invictus Games Dusseldorf, where the couple cheered on the competitors.

© Getty Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

Harry also celebrated his 39th birthday during the tournament, and he and Meghan enjoyed a meal with their team at a restaurant in central Dusseldorf called 'Im Goldenen Kessel', part of the Brauerei Schumacher.

A staff member at the restaurant exclusively told HELLO! that the Duke and Duchess were very welcome guests adding that the Prince was "very generous, and tipped very well."

© Getty Harry celebrated his 39th birthday in Germany

A source at the time said: "It had a very joyful family meal feel. It's the first night that Harry and Meghan have eaten outside of the hotel restaurant so it was a great experience. They always eat with their team but tonight was a special evening."

WATCH: Crowd sing Happy Birthday to Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out which major character Prince Harry inspired in a Hollywood movie