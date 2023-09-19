We over analysed Meghan Markle's Invictus Games wardrobe and it was giving elevated preppy

The Duchess of Sussex's outfit arsenal felt fresh and timeless for the sporting event

The Duchess of Sussex has been operating under the radar in Montecito for most of this year, swerving public appearances in favour of quality time with her husband Prince Harry and their young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Royal fashion obsessives were served up a serious sartorial treat this month when Meghan stepped out to support Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Championing ultra-wearable neutrals, Meghan kept her colour palette firmly on the more muted end of the spectrum. But the former actress accented her earthy tones with flecks of covetable gold jewellery.

Her post-palace packing list melded preppy separates alongside some long-time wardrobe favourites, resulting in a masterclass in spectator dressing.

Meghan Markle's 2023 Invictus Games wardrobe

Affordable elegance

© Getty Day three of the 2023 Invictus Games

The duchess kicked things off on day one with an affordable black shirt dress by Banana Republic. The pleated wide skirt allowed for a retro silhouette, and Meghan further enhanced her shape via a waist-cinching belt.

Off-duty understated

© Getty Day four of the 2023 Invictus Games

On day four, Meghan channelled her inner Parisian influencer, opting for two-tone Chanel flats. Airy Staud shorts + monochrome J. Crew cardigan + Givenchy belt = magnifique.

Sucker for skinnies

© Getty Day four of the 2023 Invictus Games

Gen-Z may have deemed them 'cheugy', but Meghan is still utterly devoted to her skinny jeans. On day four, Meghan turned to denim specialist Frame's 'Le Color Crop' in the shade 'Film Noir' and paired them alongside a cashmere round neck top by J. Crew.

Earthy tones

© Getty Day five of the 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan championed chocolate brown on day five in a lustrous shirt by L'Agence and high-waisted dark beige flares by Gabriela Hearst.

Preppy power

© Getty Day five of the 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan leaned into the Old Money aesthetic, sporting a white cable knit vest by Polo Ralph Lauren, Frame white jeans and ankle-strap Aquazzura flats.

Cali Girl playsuit

© Getty Day six of the 2023 Invictus Games

Another win for the high street came in the form of Meghan's day six easy-breezy Zara playsuit, layered under a relaxed-fit cream blazer. The stylish royal accessorised with shiny gold jewellery, her go-to Saint Laurent slides and Krewe's 'Gravier' shades.

True blue

© Getty Day six of the 2023 Invictus Games

On day six, Meghan harnessed the power of blue in a two-tone shirt dress by Carolina Herrera. The duchess kept things super relatable in glossy Dior stilettos (no, but seriously, we need a pair), and a gold medallion-style pendant.

Green goddess

© Getty The closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games

For the closing ceremony, the duchess went for a super clean, form-fitting silhouette via this botanical Cult Gaia dress. She styled the strapless number with her trusty beige Aquazzura heels and a sleek mid-bun.