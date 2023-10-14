Madonna thanks daughter Lourdes Leon for 'saving her' as star prepares to return to the stage

Take some time to celebrate! October 14 is a special day for Madonna, as the iconic pop star returns to the stage – and she celebrates the 27th birthday of her eldest child, daughter Lourdes Leon.

Madonna, 65, honored the big day by taking to Instagram and thanking her daughter for "choosing" her to be her mother, adding: "You saved me!"

Alongside a snippet of the documentary I'm Going To Tell You A Secret, released in 2006, Madonna wrote: "What an Auspicious day! Opening night of The Celebration Tour And the birthday of my Brave. And. beautiful daughter Lola. So many years later and nothing has changed! Thank you for choosing me to be your mother! You saved me!"

She added: "Happy Birthday Little Star! Love you for all the lives!!"

In the video, a young Lourdes could be seen splashing around in a pool with her brother Rocco, whom Madonna has welcomed with then-husband Guy Ritchie, and talking to the cameras about how she was "happy to get my mom back".

Madonna at the time was out on tour, and her children were staying with their nanny. The black and white documentary captured behind the scenes moments of the 2004 ReInvention tour, and featured insight into Madonna's Kabbalah faith and home life with Guy, Lourdes, and Rocco, now 23.

© Tim Mosenfelder Madonna performs during her "Re-Invention" tour in 2004

Madonna is also mom to adopted children David and Mercy, who will both soon turn 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

The new Celebration tour kicks off on October 14, three months after Madonna was forced to postpone the July start date when she was rushed to hospital with a serious bacterial infection in June.

© Antony Jones Madonna, Lourdes & Rocco enjoy a day out in London in 2004

After leaving the hospital, she wrote in a statement and thanked fans for their "positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement".

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she continued, explaining that her mind was on only two things – her children and the tour.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

© Instagram Madonna recently recovered from an illness

As a result, the opening shows in North America have been pushed back and the tour will begin with the European leg, starting with four shows in London.

Madonna will then return to North America on December 13 with three scheduled shows in New York City, powering through that leg till April 24, 2024 which is when the tour is slated to end.

Madonna and Stella McCartney in London

The Celebration Tour is her retrospective tour, and her first tour since the Madame X Tour.

A look back over her five decades in music, starting with 1983's self-titled debut, the announcement for the tour read: "The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."