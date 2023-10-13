Madonna's children Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie make ultra-rare joint appearance

Madonna is gearing up for the start of her Celebration Tour, which starts in London this weekend, but the Like A Virgin singer made time in her busy schedule to celebrate the achievements of her son, Rocco Ritchie.

Rocco, who Madonna shares with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, was displaying his works of art, with his mother and half-sister Lourdes Leon there to support him.

Madonna's two oldest children posed happily together, with 26-year-old Lourdes draping her arms around her 23-year-old brother.

© Instagram Lourdes pouted alongside her younger brother

Rocco also posed with his adoring mother, who pouted alongside her son. In one photo, Lourdes is nearly identical to her 65-year-old mother – and it's clear she adores her, with a tattoo tribute to the singer adorning her knuckles.

Lourdes has 'mom' tattooed on her hand, a gesture we're sure boundary-pushing Madonna loves.

Madonna has four other children, Mercy James, 17, and David Banda, 18, both of whom she adopted from Malawi. Madonna is also mom to twins Stella and Esther Mwale, 11, who she adopted in 2017 when they were five.

© Instagram Lourdes and Rocco posed together

The singer celebrated David's birthday on Instagram two weeks ago, penning a heartfelt message to her adopted son.

"It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!" she began, "Your name means “Speak the truth”! I couldn’t think of a better name for an artist! You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud of you! You light up like the brightest star!"

It's rare to see Madonna's children all together, so we bet the singer was excited to see the love between Lourdes and Rocco, both of whom are forging paths in the creative industries.

Just last week Madonna celebrated Lourdes' foray into music, reposting her excitement over the release of her daughter's song Spelling.

DISCOVER: Who is Madonna's boyfriend Joshua Popper and which of her children introduced them?

The twins also reportedly take after their musical mother and have begun showing an interest in artistic pursuits such as making music and dancing. On their tenth birthday in 2022, Madonna wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light into all of our lives!!"

© Instagram Twins Stella and Estere with Madonna

The love and laughter have likely kept Madonna feeling positive in recent months after ill health saw her postpone the start of her Greatest Hits tour. But with the start date finally just around the corner, it seems Madonna is back to full health once more.

Visit our HELLO! Happiness Hub for inspiration on how to live a happier life.