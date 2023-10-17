Scarlett Johansson just revived this classic tights trend

The cold is starting to bite, but that doesn't mean taking your foot off the pedal in the outfit department – certainly not where Scarlett Johansson is concerned.

The Lucy actress looked the picture of elegance on Monday night as she attended the 2023 Golden Heart Awards in New York.

Sporting an understated black midi dress, the Hollywood star brought back a classic hosiery trend, schooling us in how to remain warm and stylish in equal parts.

Scarlett rocked ultra-sheer polka dot tights, demonstrating how a well-chosen piece of hosiery can add interest and glamour.

© Getty The actress wore a long-sleeved black midi over polka dot tights

The 38-year-old's choice felt calculated and tasteful. Swerving a flashier logo-centric design or plain opaques in favour of forgiving, super-wearable polka dots, Scarlett paired her tights alongside vertiginous ankle strap platforms.

Just a hint of the spotty design was visible on her lower leg, adding a gentle splash of drama to an otherwise quite pared down evening look.

Wanting to take your style cues from Scarlett this autumn? These are the need-to-know hosiery labels to have on your radar.

© Getty The actress opted for a classic tights trend at the 2023 Golden Heart Awards

The Lost in Translation actress layered her tights under a simply cut black midi dress with a plunging V-neckline. She dialled up the glitz via a chunky gold ring and a vibrant manicure in her namesake shade.

Scarlett's sparkly green eyes took centre stage, defined with lashings of black liner.

© Getty The actress defined her green eyes with thick black liner

The striking look felt richly reminiscent of the sultry TikTok-adored Siren eyes trend and featured a dusting of silver shadow in her inner corners. She left her blonde locks loose, bouncing over her shoulders and completed her look with a pink glossy lip.