The best dressed at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2023

At the prestigious Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2023, the red carpet dazzled with an array of talented and influential women, each making a stunning statement.

The evening was a true celebration of female excellence, highlighting the diverse talents and accomplishments of women in the entertainment industry and beyond. Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, and Lily Allen, renowned for their achievements in music and entertainment, led the glamour with their impeccable style and confidence.

© Dave Benett Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes, known for her sleek style, exuded sophistication in a rosette adorned mini dress, capturing the attention of onlookers with her matching red tights - scarlet hued deniers are one of 2023’s biggest hosiery trends.

© Gareth Cattermole Mollie King

Mollie King, the epitome of glamour, radiated charm in a glamorous all-black ensemble, showcasing her new fashion-forward approach and impeccable taste.

© Mike Marsland Lily Allen

Lily Allen, never one to shy away from bold choices, turned heads in a unique and daring plunge cut out gown, reflecting her fearless personality and distinctive fashion sense.

The star-studded event was further enhanced by the presence of Laura Whitmore and Lena Dunham, two remarkable women who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

© Mike Marsland Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore, graced the red carpet in a striking black jumpsuit and matching blazer which featured cascading pink silk details.

© Mike Marsland America Ferrera

Barbie star America Ferrera was also in town for the occasion, wearing a bardot white midaxi dress paired with edgy black platform boots.

© Gareth Cattermole Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham, an acclaimed actress, writer, and director, made a statement in a yellow silk gown that perfectly reflected her creativity and individuality.

Together, the influential women not only showcased their fashion prowess but also celebrated the spirit of female empowerment and achievement. Their presence at the Glamour's Women of the Year Awards served as an inspiration to women everywhere, reminding everyone of the importance of confidence, talent, and the power of breaking barriers.