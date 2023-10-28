Kim Kardashian's Skims 'nipple bra' is dividing the internet, here's why we love it

Today the world woke up to the news that Kimberly Kardashian has broken the internet once again.

The 43-year-old Kardashian-Jenner sister and founder of shapewear brand Skims shared an iconic video on Instagram last night to promote the label’s brand-new bra with built-in nipples. And it was honestly as entertaining as it is meaningful.

Kim shared the satirical promotional video that brings attention to the climate crisis whilst mocking her own ‘skill sets’ and promoting ‘The Ultimate Nipple Bra’.

Although users in the comments section asked questions such as "Is this a joke?" and "Is it April?" (April Fools Day), all we have to say is Skims' marketing team are genius and we're utterly obsessed with the product. Here's why...

In the caption, Kim expressed the bra provides “perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor.”

Sheer dressing has been a dominant trend over recent years, and whilst some have donned this daring look in the form of a semi-transparent skirt or see-through sleeves, daring fashionistas including Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa have opted to free the nipple, for occasions from the red carpet to the front row at fashion weeks (which unsurprisingly received some backlash).

We love Kim’s bra because it provides a happy medium. For those who want to try out a more daring silhouette but either need to wear a bra for support or would rather eschew complete nudity, the Ultimate Nipple Bra allows people to express themselves, but with modesty.

Not only this, but Kim explained: “In addition to our investment in advancing carbon removal, SKIMS is proud to donate 10% of sales from our SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to @1percentftp - a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet,” in case you were wondering how the former wife of Kanye West discussing ice caps melting and sea levels rising had any correlation to a nipple bra.

Last but certainly not least, and perhaps unbeknownst to Kim, this product is a game changer for breast cancer survivors who may have needed a mastectomy. One user commented under the video: "AS A BREAST CANCER SAVIOR [bow emoji] I THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!! I'M ACTUALLY CRYING RN," to which a follower replied: "omg yes - I am seriously happy about this after mastectomy."

Kim Kardashian, you are a genius.