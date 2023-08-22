Nicola Peltz wore the ultimate Brooklyn Beckham date night trench coat

The Bates Motel star is inspiring us to get excited for autumn...

Contemporary style icon Nicola Peltz is always ahead of the curve. Whether that's in the form of the upcoming It-bag or championing an unlikely trend that then skyrockets in popularity, the Welcome To Chippendales actress' keen eye for design mixed with a sprinkle of foresight is a winning combination.

The unfavourable weather has at last eased, and many of us are finally experiencing the summer we had hoped for.

But true to form, Nicola is one step ahead, and in her latest Instagram 'fit she rocked a look that felt distinctly autumnal.

Did somebody say outerwear overhaul?

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The pair shared a kiss during their evening out

Nicola enjoyed some quality time with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, to whom she has been married for nearly a year and a half now. The couple bonded not at a low-key dinner, as is their wont, but a jam-packed, pretty vibey venue.

For the occasion, the Bates Motel star opted for a glossy leather jacket with a trench-style torso. The heavy-duty piece featured large lapels and buckle hardware at the cuffs. Nicola styled her outerwear with her signature delicate drop-down earrings and a slim patterned bag that she had slung over her shoulder for a sense of casual cool.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The couple reunited with their close friend Selena Gomez

The trench coat is a transitional wardrobe staple, a lightweight piece, often in a wearable neutral hue, that lends itself to a layering moment. But we love how Nicola's glossy finish version infuses the classic piece with a touch of edge, presenting itself as a definite focal point rather than an outerwear afterthought.

© Instagram / @selenagomez Selena wore a pretty, shirred maxi with a braided updo

Also present at the Peltz-Beckham outing was the couple's close pal – or third member of their so-called "throuple" – Selena Gomez. The Only Murders in the Building star clearly isn't ready to say goodbye to August just yet, as evidenced by her super cute shirred blue maxi which she showed off in all its Cottagecore glory on her Instagram Stories.

Our current daytime look is still very much on the Selena summer wavelength, and then when the clock strikes ten, we morph into Nicola for the night…