Maya Jama's stunning Comic Relief mini dress and sheer tights combo proves she's the ultimate cool-girl

There is absolutely no denying that right now, Maya Jama is the moment.

Though she's always been a style icon, since taking over from Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island, she's catapulted to the top of our sartorial radar and hasn't left.

Already this month she's proven her worth as a fashion muse, wearing a jaw-dropping sculpted Harris Reed dress on the BRIT Awards red carpet, and changing into a stunning Roberto Cavalli dress for the afterparty.

Now the 29-year-old TV presenter and girlfriend of rapper Stormzy has made her debut as a host of BBC's annual Comic Relief show, and her outfit choice is just another demonstration that she is the ultimate It-girl.

© Comic Relief/Getty Maya made her debut whilst Sir Lenny Henry presented his final show

Maya stepped onto the Red Nose Day stage for the first time as a presenter and stunned in a black mini dress from Mugler that featured a strapless asymmetrical neckline and a twill-style waist panelled with padding at the hips, to create an hourglass silhouette. Cascading draping at the front gave the dress an added touch of dramatic sophistication.

She paired the dress with sheer tights and black court heels - the go-to formula for fashionistas this season. Tights in various forms have generally become the go-to accessory, from bold red hosiery to angelic white, but sheer tights have topped the 2023/2024 tights charts thanks to their versatility to create any desired aesthetic.

© Comic Relief/Getty She stunned in a Mugler mini dress and sheer tights

Dakota Johnson also proved exactly how to create the perfect 'evening glamour' outfit with an all-black look, pairing sheer tights with a fitted strapless mini dress and black stilettos from Christian Louboutin on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, whilst Anne Hathaway appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers wearing the chicest velvet mini dress with long sleeves paired with suede slingback heels and, of course, sheer tights.

© NBC/Getty Anne Hathaway appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers © NBC/Getty Dakota Johnson stunned in a LBD and sheer tights

Though sheer tights were popular this autumn/winter season, they're actually perfect for this transitional weather season, providing an extra layer of coverage to an outfit without feeling too wintry.

Maya's strapless Mugler mini was the perfect dress to pair with them for spring, and we're officially obsessed with yet another one of her incredible outfits.