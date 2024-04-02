Maya Jama's itsy bitsy bikini is bang on trend for this season

We honestly can't get enough of Maya Jama's wardrobe right now.

The British TV presenter has continuously worn the chicest looks with the coolest twist, from combining sheer dressing and cowgirlcore to the Mugler mini dress she wore to present Comic Relief.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya reposted the image to her Instagram story

Now she's brightened our mood with the most cheerful bikini that is gearing us up for the summer holiday season.

The 29-year-old reposted an image to her Instagram story from a spa day organised by her beau Stormzy (goals). She added even more heat to the sauna in a stunning canary yellow halterneck bikini featuring sheer cups with a bold star pattern and V-shaped bottoms.

A-listers including Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have already suggested that bold swimwear is the way forward for this summer, saying goodbye to minimalism and hello to striking patterns and cheerful colours.

Though buttery, softer yellows dominated the SS24 runways, Maya made the case for intensifying the hue for summer - and she's not the only one.

In snaps from her Easter weekend, Alexa Chung shared an image to her Instagram story of her wholesome Sunday antics wearing a cosy, bold yellow crew neck jumper, tucked into black jeans and finished off with a western buckle-style belt.

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa Chung is also making the case for bold yellows this season

Ms Jama has become a source for summer fashion inspiration ever since she became the presenter of ITV's cult-adored reality show Love Island, spending much of her time in South Africa for the winter series and Mallorca during the summer series.

Earlier this year she filmed Love Island: All Stars in Cape Town, starting the summer fashion inspo off way back in January. From cut-out swimsuits to sheer dresses from Cherie, we honestly want to copy every single outfit in her wardrobe.

Suffice to say, if you're looking to get a head start on your summer shopping, look no further than Maya for inspiration...