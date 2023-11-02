Nicola Peltz lets us in on a day in her life

Ever wondered what it’s like to be on the set of a fashion photoshoot? Let's be honest, of course you have, we all have.

Yesterday on TikTok model and ‘it’ girl Nicola Peltz-Beckham posted a sneak peek of what it’s like to spend a day with her at work.

If you thought things were all glitz and glam on set, then you would be at least 70% right. Don't get it wrong, set life is no easy feat. The early morning call times, the long days, and the need to be camera-ready at any given moment has its downfalls.

The video posted by Brooklyn Beckham's wife of four years shows herself in front of the camera in various different outfits, including a gorg cherry red bustier dress, layered over matching opaque tights (we will need the ID on that dress please Nicola) sporting various different poses, dancing and laughing, leading us to assume that this particular shoot was a success.

After a little digging, we found that she was on set for Revista de Milenio, taking to Instagram to share the final images with her 3m followers.

There's no question that being in front of a camera comes naturally to the 28-year-old, as her life in the limelight has been her normal since a young age. The daughter-in-law to Victoria Beckham and best bud to Selena Gomez has always been a budding actress and model, kicking off her Hollywood life back in 2013 with various acting roles, including the award-winning series Bates Motel.

Aside from being the daughter-in-law to one of the world's most famed couples, a model, actress and fashion mogul, Nicola is also dipping her toes into the world of direction. Earlier the year she made her directorial debut with Lola James, an indie drama set in 2002, following a 19-year-old protagonist trying to find her little brother whilst battling with a drug addiction.

Although we’re still in the dark regarding Nicola’s next upcoming projects we can’t help but feel that she’s not done with life on and behind the camera of the big screen just yet.