Nicola Peltz’s plunge-neck cropped corset is peak California cool-girl

There's no denying all the cool-girls love a well-fitted corset and Mrs Peltz Beckham is no exception when it comes to perfecting the spring-approved trend. Recently, celebs including Zendaya, have all been spotted out and about embracing various iterations of the sleeveless style.

The daughter-in-law of fashion icon Victoria Beckham, isn't one to shy away from a revealing 'fit and is the perfect muse if you're ever looking for 'jeans and a nice top' inspiration.

Back from her Easter weekend boat trip with the Beckhams (yes, we are just as jealous as you are) the 29-year-old delighted her 338.1k TikTok followers with a short video in front of a Tesla Cybertruck showcasing a sultry, smoky makeup look, a slicked back ponytail and revealing halter-neck corset top.

© Monica Schipper Zendaya is also a fan of a corset-style top

These modern corset-style tops that celebs can't seem to get enough of aren't the restrictive, rib-crushing iterations of days gone by, but thanks to strategic boning and cropped waistlines, they can still give the illusion of structure.

"The emphasis is firmly on the hourglass silhouette and for this season," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "designers are favouring a more structural approach. Steeped in history, keep an eye out for boning and criss-cross lace-up styles."

Nicola's look was a far cry from the all-white ensemble that the actress opted for over the weekend, which was a much more beach-ready affair but Nicola is no stranger to the corset look and rocked a similar silhouette in a crisp white silk fabric to the premiere of her latest film, Lola.

© Getty Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Lola premiere

Available in a range of different styles from sultry strapless shapes to Cowboy Carter-esque denim, the California cool-girl's favourite top falls into the lingerie-as-outerwear trend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

It's the sartorial spring style that we'll be pairing with all our favourite bottoms once the British weather (eventually) begins to warm up.