Queen Letizia's Red Power Suit is Bang on Trend for Autumn 2023

On Tuesday Queen Letizia of Spain attended the International Journalism Awards in Madrid wearing a scintillating suit that nailed one of autumn’s biggest fashion trends.

The fashion-forward royal is one of the chicest aristocrats on the planet, and her style often encompasses an aesthetic similar to the Duchess of Sussex’s: sleek silhouettes, crisp tailoring and plenty of neutral ensembles that capture the ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic.

For her latest outing, she delighted fashion fanatics in a fiery suit approved by editors and influencers alike for 2023.

© Pablo Cuadra Queen Letizia of Spain attends the International Journalism Awards 2023

Letizia re-wore a Carolina Herrera single-breasted blazer and straight-leg trousers two-piece from the Spanish label’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection. She paired the look with a satin, dusty pink t-shirt and block heels in a similar hue.

© Pablo Cuadra Letizia wearing a red suit by Carolina Herrera

Her perfectly tailored power suit proved her ability to dress contemporary as it was timeless, and her commitment to keeping up with modern fashion.

© Getty Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh and Alexa Chung

Granted, the colour represents her country, but red is also a favourite hue for fashion royalty and actual royalty alike this autumn. After celebs including Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh and Alexa Chung have shown us multiple ways to wear crimson hues, Princess Kate stepped out in the ultimate siren red high-street blazer.

© Getty Princess Kate in September 2023

Her double-breasted tweed blazer from Zara featured bold yet timeless gold buttons, which she paired with black suede ballet flats from Boden, straight-leg tailored trousers and gold hooped earrings.

If you’re looking to add a bright jacket to your autumn wardrobe, red is the perfect choice for 2023.