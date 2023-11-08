Princess Kate just nailed Victoria Beckham’s favourite style rule

On Wednesday the Princess of Wales visited the regiment of the Queen's Dragoon Guards in Dereham for the first time as their Colonel in Chief.

After wearing the coolest, quintessentially British Burberry jacket last week and an Alexa Chung Barbour jacket we’re obsessed with, the stylish royal donned yet another autumnal ensemble that we’re taking notes on. And her ultra-chic look was taken straight from Victoria Beckham’s style manual.

© Getty Kate visits The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief

Kate wore a black turtleneck jumper paired with a black double-breasted blazer with gold buttons and sleek, straight-leg trousers. The princess has been championing her father-in-law Prince Charles’ favourite go-to jacket style all autumn, including a bold red blazer from Zara that is at the top of every fashion editor’s wishlist right now.

Granted, a tonal look is nothing new for the princess - wearing an ensemble from the same colour palette to create a polished, uniform look is her go-to styling hack, particularly during the winter.

Warm hues of blue, deep reds and greens often fill her colour-coordinated ensembles, but her all-black outfit is an unusual choice and is often only on a royal fashion agenda during a period of mourning.

© Getty Kate was dressed in a black ensemble for her visit

On the contrary, a complete noir-number is Victoria Beckham’s iconic styling ethos. The girlband icon turned sought-after fashion designer has championed head-to-toe ebony hues since her Spice Girls heyday.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham in Paris in September

Whether it’s oversized blazers and fishnet tights, satin slips or pantaboots and mini dresses, an all-black outfit is her go-to.

Black has also made a major return to the red carpet this season, no doubt thanks to the quiet luxury movement. At Monday’s CFDA Fashion Awards, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudges and Karlie Kloss all opted for inky minimalism, and MillIe Bobby Brown accepted her Glamour of the Year award on Tuesday wearing a slinky black Louis Vuitton maxi dress.

© Kevin Mazur Gwyneth Paltrow at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

As always the stylish Princess is bang on trend with her outfit and we can’t get enough.