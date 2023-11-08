Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just nailed Victoria Beckham’s favourite styling hack

Princess Kate just nailed Victoria Beckham’s favourite style rule

The stylish royal wore yet another impeccable autumnal outfit that is bang on trend for 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a 'Mental Health In Education' conference at Mercersâ Hall on February 13, 2019 in London, England. The conference will bring together delegates from across the mental health and education sectors to explore and discuss the benefits of collaborative working and what more can be done to tackle mental health issues in schools. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
On Wednesday the Princess of Wales visited the regiment of the Queen's Dragoon Guards in Dereham for the first time as their Colonel in Chief.

After wearing the coolest, quintessentially British Burberry jacket last week and an Alexa Chung Barbour jacket we’re obsessed with, the stylish royal donned yet another autumnal ensemble that we’re taking notes on. And her ultra-chic look was taken straight from Victoria Beckham’s style manual.

Kate Middleton visits The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief© Getty
Kate visits The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief

Kate wore a black turtleneck jumper paired with a black double-breasted blazer with gold buttons and sleek, straight-leg trousers. The princess has been championing her father-in-law Prince Charles’ favourite go-to jacket style all autumn, including a bold red blazer from Zara that is at the top of every fashion editor’s wishlist right now.

Granted, a tonal look is nothing new for the princess - wearing an ensemble from the same colour palette to create a polished, uniform look is her go-to styling hack, particularly during the winter. 

Warm hues of blue, deep reds and greens often fill her colour-coordinated ensembles, but her all-black outfit is an unusual choice and is often only on a royal fashion agenda during a period of mourning.

Kate Middleton visits The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment© Getty
Kate was dressed in a black ensemble for her visit

On the contrary, a complete noir-number is Victoria Beckham’s iconic styling ethos. The girlband icon turned sought-after fashion designer has championed head-to-toe ebony hues since her Spice Girls heyday.

Victoria Beckham in Paris in September© Instagram
Victoria Beckham in Paris in September

Whether it’s oversized blazers and fishnet tights, satin slips or pantaboots and mini dresses, an all-black outfit is her go-to. 

Black has also made a major return to the red carpet this season, no doubt thanks to the quiet luxury movement. At Monday’s CFDA Fashion Awards, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudges and Karlie Kloss all opted for inky minimalism, and MillIe Bobby Brown accepted her Glamour of the Year award on Tuesday wearing a slinky black Louis Vuitton maxi dress.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)© Kevin Mazur
Gwyneth Paltrow at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

As always the stylish Princess is bang on trend with her outfit and we can’t get enough.

