Queen Letizia's ultra-chic slingbacks are a 2024 must-have - see photos
Queen Letizia's ultra-chic slingbacks are a 2024 must-have

The stylish royal stepped out in Madrid in the shoe approved by Hailey Bieber and Amal Clooney

2 minutes ago
MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 06: Queen Letizia of Spain inaugurates the ARCO Art Fair 2024 at Ifema on March 06, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
On Wednesday Queen Letizia of Spain inaugurated the ARCO Art Fair 2024 - Spain’s International Contemporary Art Fair which, since its creation, has been one of the main contemporary art market platforms.

The stylish queen has an ultra-refined, seriously elegant fashion agenda - from Meghan Markle-approved styling hacks to fashion-forward oversized tiaras, her style epitomises modern royal sophistication.

For her recent outing, the fashion-forward Queen nailed monochromatic dressing and wore the heeled shoes that are a 2024 must-have.

Queen Letizia of Spain inaugurates the ARCO Art Fair 2024 at Ifema on March 06, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)© Pablo Cuadra
Letizia wore a monochromatic outfit to the ARCO Art Fair 2024

Letizia proved the power of elevated basics in black cigarette trousers and a longline black jacket paired with a bag from Spanish designer Carolina Herrera.

Taking her ensemble from quintessentially classic to cool-girl chic, she layered with the Adolfo Dominguez cross-pieces top - an avant-garde sleeveless top with a criss-cross style design and material draping from the hem.

 Drawing our eyes away from her buttery yellow and white top for just a moment, we spotted her ulta-chic black heels with a pointed toe and slingback design.

Letizia walking in slingback shoes© Getty
She wore the chicest slingbacks - a must-have shoe for 2024

Slingback shoes have been an integral part of modern footwear history. Dating back as far as the 1940s, it was catapulted into the spotlight by Marylin Monroe in The Seven Year Itch in 1955 when paired with the white dress in her famous 'windswept' photograph. From a design point, Coco Chanel undeniably put the silhouette firmly on the map with her iconic two-tone block heels. 

Fast-forward to the 21st century and the classic shoe has been reinvented time and time again by some (perhaps, the majority) of the world's most coveted brands.

Recently, celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Zoe Kravitz, and social media's most stylish influencers have revived them for right now (if you haven't seen Gucci's kitten heels or Saint Laurent's wine-red stilettos, where have you been?)

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Hailey Bieber is seen arriving to the Rhode launch event during Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Getty
Hailey Bieber in tan-brown slingbacks
Amal wore a monochrome mini dress with Roger Vivier © Jacopo Raule
Amal Clooney wearing a monochrome mini dress with Roger Vivier slingbacks

Queen Letizia has once again proved her status as a royal fashion icon.

