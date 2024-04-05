Queen Letizia's daring leather pants are the ultimate royal fashion statement

If we're ever in need of fashion-forward yet unpretentious style inspiration, Queen Letizia of Spain is always a go-to.

The stylish royal has an enviably modish wardrobe that flaunts her impressive fashion prowess. From ultra-chic slingbacks to divisive oversized tiaras and on-trend all-white suits, the former journalist has a seriously versatile dress code, and she's a force to be reckoned with in the socialite sartorial department.

In her latest awe-inspiring fashion moment, Letizia stepped out at the Royal Palace El Pardo in Madrid to present the National Sports Awards, and her leather trousers were the ultimate royal fashion statement.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in bold leather trousers

The 51-year-old wore a pair of decadent dark red leather cigarette pants from Hugo Boss with a white pussybow blouse from Spanish label Carolina Herrera. She brought the outfit together with a white belt and finished off with tonal red court heels and gold drop earrings.

We all know that red was having a moment towards the end of last year, and the fashion set has proven it's not going anywhere for 2024 (special shoutout to Selena Gomez's Armani Privé dress at this year's Golden Globes).

Though Letizia's entire ensemble was still wholly appropriate and effortlessly chic, her tantalising trousers did the perfect job of pushing the boundaries of royal fashion.

© Getty She presented the National Sports Awards in Madrid on Thursday

The cigarette trouser is a signature silhouette for the likes of the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia as they create a look that embodies formality and sophistication, but Letizia's leather spin on the classic trousers is a testament to her commitment to modern fashion.

Though she is on trend with her ensemble, red is an integral part of her wardrobe anyway thanks to the colour of the Spanish national flag, and she often styles up the colour for national engagements.

She also wore these trousers back in November 2022 to an event in Barcelona, showing us yet another way to style the tricky hue. Previously she opted for a red round-neck knit from Hugo Boss, a black belt and decadent, glossy burgundy court heels.

© Getty She first wore them in 2022 for an event in Barcelona

Her latest look perfectly demonstrated how to give cherry red leather trousers a cheerful makeover for spring.

Obsessed? Us too.