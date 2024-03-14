Queen Letizia's green trousers and chunky loafers combo is a lesson is cool-girl comfort chic

Queen Letizia of Spain is a constant source of fashion inspiration.

Often royals stick to a signature silhouette, garment, or colour palette, but the former journalist has one of the most versatile style agendas on the planet, constantly demonstrating her ability to tailor modern dress codes and ensure they're fitting for duties and significant occasions.

On Wednesday, Letizia stepped out at the Zarzuela Palace to meet with the CERMIs committee (The Spanish Committee of Representatives of Persons with Disabilities) and schooled us in wearing comfy chic business attire that is utterly cool-girl-approved.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in bottle green and chunky black loafers

She wore bottle green straight-leg trousers with an ultra-high waist, giving the illusion of lengthened legs, and tucked in a black fitted crew neck jumper to balance out the loose-fitting silhouette on her lower half.

The pièce de résistance for fashion lovers was her pair of black penny loafers with a dramatic chunky sole, giving her look an air of rebelliousness and a fashion-forward edge.

Letizia's footwear as of late has proven her dress code is always up to date (be that slingbacks or kitten heels), but chunky loafers are rarely worn by royals on duty, often opting for more traditional and uber-feminine court shoes or heeled boots.

© Getty Her look was a lesson in cool-girl comfy chic dressing

But pairing her chunky flats with a pair of well-tailored trousers in a bold colour and accessorising with a sophisticated belt, made the entire look still business smart.

The shoe style made a triumphant return to mainstream fashion agendas around 2022, with A-listers and influencers alike incorporating them into every outfit aesthetic - from Hailey Bieber's signature white socks to Taylor Swift in heeled loafers and sheer tights. Plus, every cool-girl on Instagram sported a pair of Prada's cult-adored brushed leathers...

With the development of romantic silhouettes fuelled by balletcore, rose print and other trends, the bulky footwear seemed to drop off the radar in recent months. Still, Queen Letizia has proven why they are the ultimate wardrobe staple.

She is a serious fashion icon and we are (as always) in awe.