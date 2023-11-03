Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's monogrammed tights are all we want for winter



An essential element in creating a chic ensemble in 2023...

Victoria Beckham wears oversized sunglaasses a navy turtleneck and trousers with a chic black and gold buckle belt in Paris
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Victoria Beckham has once again proven her fashion prowess by introducing Monogram Lace Tights to her clothing collection, marking the return of designer hosiery in a big way. 

The fashion icon, known for her impeccable style, showcased the trendsetting lace tights during Paris Fashion Week, demonstrating how to style them with sophistication. Her choice to pair the lace tights with a black blazer and stilettos, following the 'no trousers' trend, made a powerful statement, redefining the rules by  also, pairing patterned tights with peep-toe shoes.

Victoria Beckham shared her excitement about the new addition to her collection, stating, ““Creating my ultimate holiday wardrobe with my VB monogrammed tights, precision tailoring and statement heels!” This sentiment captures the essence of the lace tights, which are not just an accessory, but an essential element in creating a chic and fashionable winter ensemble.

The VB Monogram Lace Tights, available in black and featuring an elegant lace monogram pattern, are crafted in Italy, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and modern polish. Designed with a high waistband, ladder-resistant construction, and reinforced footholds the addition of a built-in culotte enhances their practicality and versatility, making them a must-have accessory for the upcoming autumn/winter season.

Tights have become the cool-girl must-have accessory for autumn/winter 2023, adding an element of intrigue and uniqueness to outfits. According to Kristina Falke, International PR Director of Falke, “With black dresses and some black tights with a pattern, you look different. It looks interesting.” Bright coloured hosiery allows for endless styling possibilities, making them a versatile and exciting addition to any wardrobe. “With the patterns and bright colours, you should put on the tights and then choose what you wear... But with a black dress, anything goes,” says Falke.

Victoria Beckham's VB Monogram Lace Tights are a testament to her innovative approach to fashion, offering fashion enthusiasts an opportunity to embrace a trend that combines elegance  and creativity. 

