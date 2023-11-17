Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt: The best dressed at Variety Power Of Women Gala 2023

Stars descended on Citizen News in L.A. on Thursday night for Variety’s Power of Women 2023. The red carpet was a pool of fashion and beauty excellence for the event which celebrates the achievements of women in the entertainment industry.

Margot Robbie, who is in her post-Barbiecore era cool-girl fashion phase, received the award for Producer of the Year on behalf of LuckyChap - the production company she co-founded which was a producer of Barbie.

Dua Lipa, who also starred in the movie and wrote Dance The Night Away, gave her cherry cola red hair its red carpet debut, and presented the award to Margot on the evening.

“It’s really just so exciting and such a dream to be part of such a mammoth movie. It’s unbelievable. I feel very lucky,” Lipa told Variety on the red carpet. “It’s just nice to see people’s response — the whole energy behind the film, the meaning behind it, the solidarity between women. It’s been beautiful to see.”

Also in attendance was the effortlessly stylish Duchess of Sussex, who nailed the quiet luxury aesthetic sporting her favourite, off-the-shoulder neckline and made a major change to her make-up routine.

It was a star-studded event oozing with glamour, and here are the best-dressed guests from the evening:

Riley Keough

© Kayla Oaddams Riley Keough

Riley was the epitome of chic in a white and gold buttoned dress from Chanel's SS23 couture collection.

Billie Eilish

© Jon Kopaloff Billie Eilish

Billie nailed her signature goth-cool agenda wearing a black shirt buttoned to the neck, an oversized waistcoat and a black hood.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

© Michael Buckner Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The stylish royal wore a neutral one-shoulder dress from Proenza Schouler's resort 2024 collection.

Carey Mulligan

© Michael Buckner Carey Mulligan

Carey oozed sophistication in an off-the-shoulder black midi from Roland Mouret paired with Anita Ko jewellery.

Margot Robbie

© Jon Kopaloff Margot Robbie

Margot stunned in a taupe bandage dress from Fendi's FW23 couture collection, paired with Ana Khouri jewellery.

Oprah Winfrey

© Randy Shropshire Honoree Fantasia Barrino and Oprah Winfrey

The iconic presenter nailed wearing lavender this season in a sequinned trouser and shirt set paired with violet shoes. Her look is yet another nod to the upcoming The Color Purple movie she is co-producing.

Emily Blunt

© Michael Buckner Emily Blunt

The chicest way to wear feathers right now. Emily Blunt wore a long-sleeved sequinned maxi dress from Self-Portrait paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tabayer jewellery.

Emerald Fennell

© Jon Kopaloff Emerald Fennell

Emerald looked effortlessly glamorous in a long-sleeved black maxi dress with a plunge v-neck, complete with gun-metal silver cuffs.

Sofia Carson

© Monica Schipper Sofia Carson

'Quiet Luxury' who? The Purple Hearts actress wore a monogrammed Valentino playsuit paired with matching tights and a black midi cape.

Dua Lipa

© Monica Schipper Dua Lipa

Nailing the party season 2023 dress code, Dua dazzled in a satin crimson fitted dress from Vivienne Westwood.

Tia Mowry

© Kayla Oaddams Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister actress personified cool-girl glam in a tuxedo jacket adorned with pearls paired with sheer tights and a diamante micro bag.