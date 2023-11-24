Rita Ora just wore her sheerest dress yet

Rita Ora and sheer outfits go hand-in-hand.

Ever since she sported a daring Nensi Dojaka dress at the 2022 Fashion Awards accompanied by bizarre fish gills on her face, the singer and fashion designer’s sartorial agenda has become synonymous with the see-through dressing trend.

It was unsurprising therefore that she sported a semi-sheer look at Vogue’s 2023 Forces For Change event on Thursday, but her bizarre ensemble was actually totally unexpected.

The 32-year-old attended the event at The MAINE Mayfair wearing a figure-hugging ruched dress with an asymmetrical hem. The piece featured floral adornments dotted across the body and sweeping around the halter neckline which amped up the red carpet elegance. Rita opted for nude underwear over black to make the visible lingerie more demure.

© Karwai Tang Rita Ora at Vogue's 2023 Forces for Change event

Her dress also featured a bizarre see-through face mask in the same sheer fabric that left only her eyes in full view.

Allowing her mesmerising dress to do all of the talking, she paired the look with simple black strappy heels, a black embroidered velvet clutch and wore her hair pinned back in a neat, slightly voluminous updo.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Rita's bizarre sheer dress featured a face mask

Her entire look showcased her commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion and always keeping sartorial fanatics captivated with her off-piste dress code.

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to style a sheer dress in 2023, look no further than Rita.

At Venice’s amFAR gala in September, she stole the show in an avant-garde gown by French fashion designer Stéphane Rolland complete with swathes of sheer fabric and a statement white sculptural element.

© Victor Boyko/amfAR Rita Ora attends the amfAR gala Venice 2023

During New York Fashion Week, the Praise You singer stepped out in a super chic buttery yellow lace micro dress, styled alongside a black pair of Miu Miu's cool-girl ballet pumps.

© Getty The star stepped out on the streets of New York

To close the 2023 Invictus Games - the sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014, Rita stunned in a transparent black jumpsuit adorned with a diamanté criss-cross pattern. The structured shoulder pads gave the daring look a formal feel, whilst a spaghetti strap bodysuit underneath kept it demure, and a floor-length cape in the same sheer material felt ultra-elegant.

© Karwai Tang Rita wore the chicest sheer jumpsuit with a matching cape

She is the unofficial sheer-dressing muse and we can't get enough.