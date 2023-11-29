Maya Jama dazzles in Christmas party approved couture

On Tuesday night, Maya Jama graced the Sabina Bilenko Couture Christmas party in a breathtaking silver gown that left us spellbound.

The 29-year-old Love Island sensation effortlessly stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing exquisite silver ensemble that radiated elegance.

The strapless masterpiece featured a striking black lace bustier, seamlessly flowing into a daring diamanté chainmail that added a touch of glamor to the night. Maya's confidence radiated as she confidently navigated the daring thigh-high split, perfectly complemented by her choice of sleek black pointed heels.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Maya Jama attended the Sabina Bilenko Couture Christmas party at The Twenty Two in London

Glistening sequins, and dazzling textures have always been hotly anticipated during party season, but this year, the spotlight is on the captivating allure of chainmail. Crafted from molten materials intricately linked together, chainmail possesses a mesmerising quality.

With its armour-like appearance and radiant charm, this trend has become a timeless party classic that truly shines on the dance floor. Just ask Paris Hilton, whose iconic 21st birthday chainmail dress has become legendary in the realm of party fashion.

© Getty The socialite rocked chainmail at her 21st birthday party

Spanish label Rabanne, stands out as a trailblazer in bringing this trend to life back in the 60s and now Maya just confirmed that it’s here to stay for 2023. Completing her ensemble, the presenter long dark hair was styled in a trending 90s up-do, showcasing Maya as a true fashion icon.

As she graced the event with her presence, The Sabina Bilenko Couture Christmas party served as the perfect backdrop for Maya's stunning appearance.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Maya Jama also sported a trending party season hairstyle

Who is Sabina Bilenko?

Excellence is not just a standard but a way of life at Sabina Bilenko Couture. The brand, founded by Sabina Bilenko and creatively directed by Diana Bilenko, has its atelier and Maison situated in the heart of London's Belgravia SW1X. The team, comprising skilled couturiers, pattern cutters, and embroiderers - meticulously apply traditional couture techniques, crafting each piece by hand.

With over a decade of couture expertise, the founder Sabina leads a devoted team of fourteen artisans through every step of the process, ensuring perfection from pattern cutting to the final masterpieces.