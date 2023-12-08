Chanel’s Métiers d'art afterparty was an A-List fashion fest

It goes without saying that fashion shows are our bread and butter here at Hello! Fashion, but we love discovering what the fashion set gets up to when the show's over, because the shenanigans never just stop after the runway finale.

From our monthly guest lists which highlight where and when London's coolest cats are wining and dining each month, to post-event party outfits, every moment is a fashionable affair and we can't get enough.

DON'T MISS: Chanel Métiers d'art: the Best Dressed guests in Manchester

READ: The who, what, why and where of Chanel's Manchester show

The esteemed guests who made the invite list to Chanel's Métiers d'art show in Manchester last night partied into the late hours at Victoria Baths, a Grade II listed building in the Northern Quarter.

From today the venue will showcase Manchestermodern: Past Present Future - created in collaboration with Chanel to celebrate the arts and creativity derived from the city. But before presenting an art exhibition for the public, the A-listers partied behind its historic closed doors, with a special performance from Scottish band Primal Scream.

From Manchester United footballers to the best of the show's front row, the stars were out in full force to celebrate. Anais Gallagher - the model and daughter of Mancunian musician Noel Gallagher - was in attendance, as was Alexa Chung, Tilda Swinton and acting royalty Hugh Grant, to name but a few.

MORE: Pantone Colour of the Year 2024: the coolest 'Peach Fuzz' pieces to shop right now

Chanel's entire trip was a love letter to Manchester. On the runway, every one of Virginie Viard's designs from baker boy caps to sixties-inspired two-pieces, Mary-Jane flats to its signature tweed fabric, were an ode to the city's fashion history. And to be honest, I'd wear every single piece.

The celebrities in attendance put their best fashion foot forward for the momentous occasion, from house ambassador Kristen Stewart in a plunging monochrome dress to Jenna Coleman in a long brown coat dress that was so on-trend for right now, we checked out the best-dressed guests of the night.

Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Chanel show in Manchester

Alexa Chung View post on Instagram

Henry Holland View post on Instagram

Edie Campbell View post on Instagram

Lucy Boynton View post on Instagram