Emma Mackey wore a daring sheer Chanel dress for a lavish Paris event, and we are obsessed

Emma Mackey is a name on everybody's lips right now thanks to the release of Sex Education’s fourth and final (cries) season on Netflix yesterday. But all we can think about is the incredible cool-girl dress that she donned to a lavish event in Paris on the same night.

The Barbie actress attended the star-studded Opening Season Gala at the Opera Garnier and wore the coolest maxi dress that combined two major trends.

© Pierre Suu Emma Mackey at the Opening Season Gala at Opera National De Paris

She wore a black maxi dress from Chanel, featuring a plunge v-neckline, a playful star-shaped pattern with the interlocking ‘C’ motif embroidered across the body and a dazzling fluted hem. The metallic threading throughout and see-through silhouette gave the classic crochet a glamorous makeover.

Sheer dressing is the daring sartorial trend that has dominated style agendas since 2022, and fashionistas including Rita Ora, Mia Regan and Kate Moss have recently proved it’s not going anywhere for the upcoming party season.

© Pierre Suu Emma wore a sheer crochet Chanel dress

Mackey's take on the trend, however, showcased a new way we’re seeing the fashion set dress in the latter quarter of 2023: wearing crochet for special occasions during autumn/winter jumped onto our sartorial radar this month. Emma Watson oozed modern glamour in a dazzling crochet dress at the 2023 Soho House awards in a Christian Dior gown, whilst Amy Jackson sat front row at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a structured grey slip dress with tonal crochet detailing across the square neckline.

Emma’s daring dress took both of these trends and combined them, giving the ultimate cool-girl way to wear sheer dressing and autumn crochet.