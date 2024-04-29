Princess Rajwa's showstopping earrings are a lesson in modern royal glamour

The Jordanian royal family has a penchant for high-end fashion, looking effortlessly glamorous in designer labels at every opportunity.

Princess Rajwa, who joined the family last year via her marriage to Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest son Crown Prince Al Hussein, has proven she's a sartorial match made in heaven for the stylish family, with her cool, fashion-forward wardrobe.

This weekend her husband, who is next in line to the throne, shared an image of the two to mark her 30th birthday. It was the first new photo of the princess seen by the public since the Royal Hashemite Court announced earlier this month that she is expecting her first child.

The Prince captioned the photo on Instagram: "I ask the Almighty to maintain the affection between us.. I wish you all the best every year, my life partner. May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa!"

In the image, Rajwa oozed sophistication wearing a decadent red dress paired with a gold clutch bag from Bottega Veneta and the 'Mouth and Eye' gold statement earrings from Schiaparelli.

Fashion-forward royals often wear pieces from sought-after designers, from 'old money' favourites like Hermès - a firm favourite of the Duchess of Sussex, to younger labels like Sézane (a Princess of Wales go-to) - a brand loved by influencers and celebrities alike that gives quintessential silhouettes a contemporary edge.

But Rajwa sporting Schiaparelli takes royal glamour to a whole new meaning. The brand is recognised for its avant-garde, surrealist style that pushes the boundaries of fashion norms, and the royal taking one of its most iconic motifs and incorporating it into an outfit that is stylish yet royal-appropriate, is proof of just how iconic her style agenda is.

© Getty Rajwa wore a dress by Elie Saab to marry Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

Earlier this month, the Royal Hashemite Court released a statement which read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

We're desperately hoping to see some maternity fashion moments...