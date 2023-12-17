A Cut Above: How Denim Became a Gem's Best Friend

Diamonds and denim, an intriguing combination often seen in fashion, represent a fascinating blend of luxury and practicality.

This pairing beautifully juxtaposes the opulence of diamonds with the rugged simplicity of denim, creating a visual and conceptual contrast that is both striking and harmonious. This season, the message is clear: luxury is not just about the opulence of the jewels one wears, but the attitude with which one wears them.

© EDWIN S FREYER Corset, £995, Jeans, £750, both Versace. Necklace, POA, Repossi. Bangle, POA, Ring, $34.600 both David Morris. Ring, £26,500, Bucherer. Earrings, £17,500 Garrard. Makeup: Sublimage la Crème Texture Universelle and La Crème Corps Er Décolleté, Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch, Duo Lumière Exclusive Face Creation, Stylo Sourcils Waterproof in Blond Doré, 31 le Rouge in Rouge Beige, La Crème Main, Le Vernis in White Silk, all Chanel.

The diamond-denim love affair has become a bold and iconic statement in fashion, often captured in memorable photoshoots, runway shows, and fashion moments. Take Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards, the celebrity couple made headlines with their matching denim outfits, complemented by glittering diamond accessories. Britney's choker and Justin's diamond-studded belt and bracelet were standout elements of the iconic often cosplayed outfits. The look only keeps getting better with age, Anne Hathaway dressed up denim with diamonds at the 2023 CFDAs - and it was definitely giving Britney.

Of course the sparkling saga of denim and diamonds predates the Y2K era. Known for blending opulence with streetwear Gianni Versace's Fall/Winter 1991 runway show featured models in lavishly embellished denim adorned with crystals and diamonds. This collection played a pivotal role in elevating denim to a high-fashion status.

© EDWIN S FREYER Playsuit, £2,500 Celine by Hedi Slimane. Earrings, £15,800, Tiffany&Co. Necklace, POA Van Cleef & Arpels. Ring, £ 13,650, Pomellato Make up: Sublimage la Crème lexture Universelle and la Crème Corps El Décolleté, Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch, Duo Lumière Exclusive Face Creation, Stylo Sourcils Waterproof in Blond Doré, La Crème Main, Le Vernis in White Silk, all Chanel.

The history of denim and diamonds as a fashion theme can be traced back to the latter half of the 20th century. Denim, originally designed as a durable fabric for miners and laborers in the 19th century, evolved over the years into a symbol of rebellion and casual comfort. It became a staple in the wardrobes of various subcultures, from the beatniks of the 1950s to the hippies of the 1960s and 1970s.

© EDWIN S FREYER Jacket, £990, Stella McCartney. Necklace, £59,000, Chaumet. Earrings, (bottom) POA, (top, sold as a pair), POA, both Louis Vuitton. Makeup: Sublimage La Crème Texture Universelle and La Crème Corps Et Décolleté, Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch, Duo Lumière Exclusive Face Creation, Lumière Graphique Exclusive Creation, Stylo Sourcils Waterproof in Blond Doré, 31 Le Rouge in Rouge Premier, all Chanel.

Diamonds, on the other hand, have long been a symbol of luxury and status. Long associated with royalty and the elite, diamonds represent the pinnacle of refinement and elegance. The merging of these two elements in fashion began as a bold statement, a challenge to traditional notions of what luxury fashion should look like.

© EDWIN S FREYER Top, £1,200, Dolce & Gabbana. Bracelets, (left hand) POA, Dior Joaillerie, (right hand) POA, Chanel. Rings, (right hand) $21,900, Boucheron, (left hand) £21,400, Dior Joaillerie. Earrings, POA, Ear cuff, POA, both Bulgari Make up: Sublimage la Crème Texture Universelle, Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch, Duo Lumière Exclusive Face Creation, Stylo Sourcils Waterproof in Blond Doré, 31 Le Rouge in Rouge Beige, La Crème Main, le Vernis in White Silk, all Chanel.

The combination of diamonds and denim works so well because it captures the essence of high-low fashion. Denim brings an element of grounded, everyday wearability, while diamonds add a touch of glamour and sophistication. The contrast between the rugged, often distressed texture of denim and the smooth, pristine sparkle of diamonds creates a visual appeal that is hard to ignore. It plays with the concept of mixing textures and styles in fashion, encouraging a more eclectic and personalised approach to dressing. Take Rihanna’s CFDA Fashion Awards Outfit in 2014, Riri turned heads in a custom Adam Selman gown made of sheer fabric and over 200,000 glittering crystals, creating a diamond-like effect. This outfit, paired with a casual denim jacket, became another "lives in our minds rent free" fashion moment.

© EDWIN S FREYER Vest, £120, Agolde. Skirt, POA, Sara Roka. Necklace, POA, Tasaki. Rings, (left hand, index finger) £3,740' Messika. Ring (ring finger) POA, Bulgari. Ring (right hand) POA, Chanel. Earrings, £20,300, Chaumet. Makeup: Sublimage la Crème Texture Universelle and La Crème Corps Et Décolleté. Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch, Duo Lumière Exclusive Face Creation, Stylo Sourcils Waterproof in Blond Doré, La Crème Main, Le Vernis in White Silk, all Chanel.

Likewise Nikki Kahr, draped in fine diamonds against the simplicity of denim in the latest issue of Hello! Fashion, is not just wearing jewellery; she is declaring a style that is unapologetically bold, unassumingly elegant, and completely unforgettable. A visual symphony of contrast and luxury, the December/January issue juxtaposes the raw, understated texture of denim with the sheer brilliance of diamonds. Nikki's poised demeanour, coupled with the exceptional sparkle of the jewellery, tells a story of a self-assured woman who revels in her unique beauty.

© EDWIN S FREYER Top, £1,250, Zimmermann. Necklace, POA, Graff. Ear cuff, POA, Ring, POA, both De Beers. Bangle, POA, Bulgari. Makeup: Sublimage la Crème Texture Universelle and La Crème Corps Et Décolleté, Les Beiges Waterfresh Complexion Touch, Duo Lumière Exclusive Face Creation, Stylo Sourcils Waterproof in Blond Doré, La Crème Main, Le Vernis in White Silk all Chanel.

Styled by Laura Weatherburn and photographed by the talented Edwin S. Freyer, each frame is a celebration of light and shadow, with Nikki's serving as the perfect canvas for the diamonds' dance of light. From the bold statement necklaces that grace Nikki's neck to the delicate earrings that frame her face, Freyer's keen eye for detail and the ability to capture the interplay between the jewellery and the jeans result in a series of images that are both dynamic and serene. Complementing the visual feast is the work of makeup artist Anna Ingus Hall from Stella Creative Artists, who uses the Chanel Wonderland Holiday 2023 Makeup Collection and Chanel Sublimage La Creme to enhance Nikki's natural radiance.

Like the beer-battered fish to a newspaper filled with vinegary chips; diamonds have found their perfect match in denim, and the dazzling duo continues to redefine the status quo.

Photographer: Edwin S Freyer

Stylist: Laura Weatherburn

Assisted by: Chloe Gallacher

Light Assistant: Barney Maguire

Digital Assistant: Tony Tran

Colour Post-Production: Solis Retouch Studio

Hair: Philippe Tholimet at David Artists using Sam McKnight

Makeup: Anna Inglis Hall at Stella Creative Artists using CHANEL Wonderland Holiday 2023 Make-up Collection and CHANEL Sublimage La Crème.

Nails: Sabina Uzunović at SNOW Creatives using Boy de CHANEL Le Vernis in 402 Natural and CHANEL La Creme Main

Model: Nikki Kahr at The Hive Management