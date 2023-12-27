The 10 Best Dressed A-Listers of 2023

It’s been a huge year for celeb fashion, possibly the most fashionable to date. Luxury houses were all about experimenting with fabrics and prints, influencers and fashion moguls went all out to attend some of the world's most notable events and others kept things casual for date nights in the city.

Hailey Bieber somehow made denim dungarees chic, Sofia Richie Grainge got married and wore multiple Chanel dresses and Zendaya stole the red carpet yet again. Without further ado, here are our 10 best-dressed A-Listers of 2023...

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Earlier this year Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh shaved her head in a daring transformation and the world went crazy. Her grungy buzz cut has changed the trajectory of traditional Hollywood glam for the better. The actress paired her new do with several floaty dresses this year, but my particular favourite was this lilac chiffon Valentino gown that she wore to the Italian house's Valentino Un Château show.

© Florence Pugh Florence's buzz cut is the most iconic accessory

Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding weekend

This year Sofia Richie Grainge's style has skyrocketed to stardom and her wedding to Elliot Grainge certainly helped. The budding bride opted for not one, not two but three custom Chanel dresses for her big day back in April. Each dress was as gorgeous as the last, but it was her hand-beaded couture dress from 1997 that stole the show and ended up on nuptial Pinterest boards around the world.

© Sofia Richie Grainge The most stylish couple to date

Hunter Schafer’s fluffy yellow coat

Trumping Margot Robbie for best dressed on the press tour circuit this year was Hunter Schafer whilst promoting her new movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The Euphoria actress donned multiple gorgeous gowns on the red carpet, but it was her fluffy yellow Alexandre Vauthier coat that stole my heart.

© Alexandre Vauthier It's giving Big Bird, but chic

Zendaya styled by Lux Law

Basically, anything that Zendaya wears is a certified look, especially when it’s styled by Lux Law. This year the Spiderman Actress and beau to Tom Holland wore a plunging neck, sculptural masterpieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall/winter 2023 collection in this year's most trending colourway.

© Zendaya She can literally do no wrong

Emma Chamberlain’s Loewe 'Polly Pocket' ‘fit

Experimental fashion was at an all-time high this year and I for one am not mad. My favourite fashion invention was Loewe’s foray into the world of rubber clothes and who better to sport the Polly Pocket-esque style than real-life Polly Pocket doll Emma Chamberlain? The internet sensation wore a full Loewe rubber ensemble to the brand's SS24 show.

© Emma Chamberlain Even the shoes look animated

Kendall Jenner’s Christmas dress

In true Kendall Jenner fashion, the style mogul finished her year with a cultivated bang, sporting a custom 16Arlington dress to her family dinner. The off-the-shoulder black dress with fluffy trim stole the hearts of fashion fans and proved that girly glam isn’t going anywhere in 2024.

© Kendall Jenner Kenny knows she looks good

Maisie Williams’ Fashion Awards ensemble

Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams dressed to impress at this year's Fashion Awards in London, opting for a full Simone Rocha look that couldn’t be more on-trend.

© Maisie Williams I for one am putting this on my wedding inspo board

Stefon Diggs’ perfect pink tracksuit

Keeping things casual never looked better. American Football royalty Stefon Diggs made waves in the fashion world this year, proving that men's fashion needn’t be boring. Earlier this year the Buffalo Bills player sported a matching hot pink tracksuit to commute to the stadium and the fashion boys went wild. I hope that this look, and every other look of Stefon’s encourages the lads to experiment a little more with their wardrobes.

© liemhomme Boys can embrace the year of the girl trend too

Jennie Kim’s bow-tiful Cannes Film Festival dress

I will forever be obsessed with Jennie Kim’s Cannes Film Festival dress because it perfectly captures the most notable trends of 2023. The elegant off-the-shoulder dress was perfectly paired with chunky patent heels and black hair bows, making the coquette core girlies swoon.

© jennierubyjane Effortless and elegant

Hailey Bieber’s dungarees

Queen of the casual yet quiet luxury look, Hailey Bieber styled a pair of denim dungarees and made them look wildly chic for a night out. The Rhode founder paired her Rachel Green-approved overalls with a long-line black coat, dainty sunglasses and a pair of black heels.