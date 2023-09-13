Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailey Bieber and Florence Pugh: The It-girls brought their A-game to Tiffany & Co's Tokyo launch

The fashionable trio stepped out in Japan for the glamorous event

Tuesday 12th September 2023 was an glorious day for fashion fanatics.

Alongside the 2023 VMA’s and Meghan Markle’s appearance at the Invictus Games in Germany, Tiffany & Co hosted a star studded event in Tokyo which brought together the fashionista trio we never knew we needed.

Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, beauty mogul Hailey Bieber, and Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh stepped out at the opening event of the high jewellery label's new store in Omotesando - Tokyo’s luxury and boutique shopping destination - and it was an absolute trifecta of glamour.

© Hanna Lassen Anya Taylor-Joy at the opening event of Tiffany & Co.'s new store in Omotesando

Anya’s ethereal look was modern elegance personified. She wore a white strapless dress from Del Core’s Resort 2024 collection which featured surrealist, sculptural flaps across the body, adding major interest to the look. Her bijouterie of choice was a pearl strand necklace from Tiffany & Co, set in platinum with a blue spinel, Akoya pearls and diamonds.

© Tomohiro Ohsumi Hailey Bieber attends the opening event of Tiffany & Co.'s new store in Omotesando

The actress posted on her Instagram: “Absolute pleasure to cut ( or attempt to cut) the ribbon to the @tiffanyandco Omotesando store. I’ve been dreaming of coming to Japan since I was a little girl and it still blew my mind. Smiling ear to ear”.

© Hanna Lassen Florence Pugh attends the opening event of Tiffany & Co.'s new store in Omotesando

Hailey Bieber opted for a glamorous all black look, wearing a midi dress with a similar silhouette, boasting a fluffy trim across the neckline. The style muse has a penchant for LBDs, and this one might just be her chicest yet. She paired it with black court shoes (also Meghan Markle's shoe of choice yesterday), Tiffany & Co jewels and a subtle yellow manicure.

© Hanna Lassen Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailey Bieber and Florence Pugh

Little Women actress and the unofficial queen of experimental hairstyles Florence Pugh wore an embroidered white gown that is actually perfect for the alternative bride. She wore a stunning see-through spaghetti strap dress from Valentino’s Resort 2024 collection. A dazzling choker layered with a sapphire pendant necklace amped up the glam, and a bright blue manicure added a pop of colour.

Suffice to say the guestlist was as glamorous as the jewels.