Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailey Bieber and Florence Pugh: The It-girls brought their A-game to Tiffany & Co's Tokyo launch

Tuesday 12th September 2023 was an glorious day for fashion fanatics.
Alongside the 2023 VMA’s and Meghan Markle’s appearance at the Invictus Games in Germany, Tiffany & Co hosted a star studded event in Tokyo which brought together the fashionista trio we never knew we needed.
Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, beauty mogul Hailey Bieber, and Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh stepped out at the opening event of the high jewellery label's new store in Omotesando - Tokyo’s luxury and boutique shopping destination - and it was an absolute trifecta of glamour.
Anya’s ethereal look was modern elegance personified. She wore a white strapless dress from Del Core’s Resort 2024 collection which featured surrealist, sculptural flaps across the body, adding major interest to the look. Her bijouterie of choice was a pearl strand necklace from Tiffany & Co, set in platinum with a blue spinel, Akoya pearls and diamonds.
The actress posted on her Instagram: “Absolute pleasure to cut ( or attempt to cut) the ribbon to the @tiffanyandco Omotesando store. I’ve been dreaming of coming to Japan since I was a little girl and it still blew my mind. Smiling ear to ear”.
Hailey Bieber opted for a glamorous all black look, wearing a midi dress with a similar silhouette, boasting a fluffy trim across the neckline. The style muse has a penchant for LBDs, and this one might just be her chicest yet. She paired it with black court shoes (also Meghan Markle's shoe of choice yesterday), Tiffany & Co jewels and a subtle yellow manicure.
Little Women actress and the unofficial queen of experimental hairstyles Florence Pugh wore an embroidered white gown that is actually perfect for the alternative bride. She wore a stunning see-through spaghetti strap dress from Valentino’s Resort 2024 collection. A dazzling choker layered with a sapphire pendant necklace amped up the glam, and a bright blue manicure added a pop of colour.
Suffice to say the guestlist was as glamorous as the jewels.