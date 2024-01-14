Critics Choice Awards 2024: how to watch, the nominees, host and timings revealed

Hollywood's awards season is well and truly underway. After last weekend's Golden Globes, the spotlight is on the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will see the biggest film stars in Tinseltown hit the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday for a chance to pick up one of those coveted trophies.

Keep reading for all you need to know about this year's ceremony, including how to watch it, who is nominated, and who will be hosting the show.

WATCH: All the highlights from the 2024 Golden Globes

How to watch the Critics Choice Awards and timings of the show

The three-hour ceremony kicks off at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the East Coast and in Los Angeles on The CW.

Los Angeles' CW affiliate, KTLA-5, will also host a red carpet show which begins at 2 p.m. PT.

Viewers can also stream the ceremony on platforms including Hulu+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Who is hosting this year's awards?

For the second year running, comedian Chelsea Handler will host the ceremony.

The actress is perhaps best known for her stand-up career, as well as for her late-night chat show, Chelsea Lately.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Chelsea Handler is hosting the show

On returning as host, the 48-year-old said in a statement: "I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year, as last year was one of the most fun nights I’ve had.

"There is no greater reward than making fun of actors and then getting drunk with them afterward. It’s an honor."

The full list of Critics Choice nominees

Leading the nominations this year is Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which is competing in 18 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Greta Gerwig), Best Actress (Margot Robbie), and Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling).

Bringing up the rear are Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, both of which earned 13 nominations, with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon trailing closely behind.

It's going to be a tough competition this year, but after last weekend's Golden Globes, we predict Oppenheimer will win big once again.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

© Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic Oppenheimer is nominated for Best Picture

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

© Apple Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

© Melinda Sue Gordon Lily Gladstone is nominated for Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

© Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic Robert Downey Jr is nominated for Best Supporting Actor

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

© Getty America Ferrera is nominated for Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

© Alamy Stock Photo Barbie is nominated 18 times

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

© Jason McDonald/Netflix Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro

© Jason McDonald/Netflix Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things has been nominated for Best Cinematography

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

© Alamy Stock Photo Emma Stone in Poor Things

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

© WB Wonka has been nominated for Best Costume Design

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Barbie is nominated for Best Comedy

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“Dance the Night," Barbie

“I’m Just Ken," Barbie

“Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Dance the Night is nominated for Best Song

“Road to Freedom," Rustin

"This Wish," Wish

"What Was I Made For," Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie