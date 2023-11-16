The Crown's Meg Bellamy Wore 'Jeans And A Nice Top' And It's Giving Early Kate Middleton

Picture this scenario: It's a Friday night in 2007, and you're getting ready for an outing with your friends.

As you stand in front of your wardrobe, pondering your outfit choices, what immediately comes to mind? Most likely, it's the classic combination of “jeans and a nice top.” Interestingly, this iconic pairing is not exclusive to the noughties, it's also at the forefront of Meg Bellamy's considerations for a night out.

Attending the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House, the rising star who plays a young Kate Middleton in season six of The Crown opted for the now-sold-out Medusa '95 bustier top from Versace's Autumn Winter 23 collection. She effortlessly combined it with jeans and black pumps, creating a look that exuded a 2000s vibe with a touch of the Princess of Wales during her gap year and Sloane Ranger days, complete with puka shell earrings.

© Mike Marsland Meg Bellamy attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House

Back in the 2000s, Kate Middleton was a steady champion of the “jeans and a nice top” ensemble, making it a staple in her self-styled wardrobe for various occasions, from nights out to polo matches. This timeless fashion formula has proven itself reliable for many, offering a go-to solution when faced with the dilemma of having nothing to wear.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate Middleton at The Dorchester Trophy polo match in Cirencester in 2009

While the “jeans and a nice top” look was a signature choice for women in the '90s and '00s (think Kate Moss, Jennifer Aniston, etc.), it has experienced a resurgence thanks to the Y2K-loving Gen Z. Far from being just a passing trend, this combination has proven to be a constant in the fashion landscape. Katie Holmes, for example, nearly broke the internet when she stepped out in “jeans and a nice top” last year.

© Dave Kotinsky Katie Holmes caused a sensation in 2022 for this viral outfit

Meg's choice, the Versace fitted top, made from wool and silk shantung with an internal boned bustier, showcases a strapless straight neckline adorned with a "Gianni" ribbon and a Medusa '95 detail. It's a modern interpretation that even early Kate Middleton would likely have approved of.

The combo of denim and going-out gear stands as a timeless and enduring fashion choice.

Long live the jeans and nice top, long may it reign.