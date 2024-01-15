JLo oozes '90s glam to celebrate her new single

Jenny from the block is fashionably throwing things back to her '90s roots and I for one am ready to channel her hot chocolate-hued look for myself.

Celebrating her newest single Just Cant Get Enough, which debuted on Friday last week, Jen decided to mark the momentous event in the only way she knows how - by throwing a Sunday brunch party for her nearest and dearest.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez wore two cool-girl wedding dresses that are on trend for 2024

RELATED: 10 chic aviator sunglasses to shop in 2024

In a series of images posted to her 253 million Instagram followers yesterday, Jen dressed to impress, channelling her love for brown tones in a 90s-inspired fitted Fendi turtleneck and matching skirt combo, which perfectly accentuated her luscious brunette locks.

It wouldn't be a JLo outfit without a few bold accessories, would it? For this occasion, the songstress opted for a pair of large and in charge gold hoop earrings, a pair of dark tortoiseshell sunglasses, lots of chunky rings in gold and black, a warm brown manicure and her signature nude lip.

Jen hosted her Sunday luncheon at the famed West Hollywood gay bar, The Abbey Weho, and enlisted her latest brand venture, Delola, to bring the party. Delola is Jen’s latest love child which specialises in pre-mixed world-class cocktails. Not afraid of a little hard work, Jen can be seen behind the bar serving up her favourite fruity delights to her guests, proving that she really can do it all and look chicer than ever whilst doing so.

Jen has always had a penchant for the iconic fashion of the 1990s, and her latest music video for the celebratory anthem Just Can't Get Enough is a testament to this enduring style. The video serves as a vibrant showcase of Jen's adoration for this era's fashion. Throughout the video, Jen dazzles in an array of eye-catching white wedding dresses. She is seen flaunting brightly colored collared shirts, which she pairs with statement-making chunky gold jewelry, embracing both elegance and boldness.

A particular highlight is a chic puff skirt mini dress, which she stylishly complements with thigh-high stockings adorned with delicate lace trimmings. The look is completed with a striking red floral waist accent, adding a splash of color and flair that perfectly encapsulates the 90s vibe with a contemporary twist.