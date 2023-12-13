Jennifer Lopez just gave us two incredible Christmas Day outfit ideas

Jennifer Lopez is a style inspiration all year round, but her penchant for stylish autumn/winter outfits is second to none.

After schooling us in styling up this season’s hottest trends including the ‘no trousers’ trend and head-to-toe brown, the global powerhouse is back to influence our festive sartorial agendas, and her latest look has given us not one but two stunning outfit ideas for Christmas Day.

December 25 is the day that brings the most varied fashion agendas together (whatever kind of girlie you are, we’ve got you covered), and JLo donned two wildly different outfits that we're utterly obsessed with.

Appealing to the OTT dresser, the singer wore the chicest white and gold outfit that gave 'real-life Christmas Angel' vibes.

Who said a white shirt was just for the office? She nailed styling it up for winter in a crisp Dior shirt with the label's signature bee logo on the torso, tucked into a cream A-line jacquard skirt adorned with gold butterfly motifs and paired with a textured pearl belt. Jacquard is ideal for bringing major opulence to any look, and JLo’s striking neutral and gold maxi skirt oozed festive elegance. "I'm obsessed with Jlo's Xmas day-appropriate ensemble," says Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "Jacquard is long overdue for a comeback in my opinion and she just clued us up on how to style it in 2023."

The drama didn’t stop there. The look was finished off with dazzling metallic sequin peep toe heels also from Dior, featuring a gold trim and statement gold bees on either shoe.

For those who prefer the Christmas comfort vibe, JLo also wore a tartan shirt dress from Coach’s RE22 collection in a dark red festive colourway featuring a black lace trim, which gave the classic laidback shirt an elevated and feminine touch. She paired it with her signature oversized sunglasses and a black croc-print Birkin.

Last year, JLo undoubtedly won the celebrity Christmas Day look of the year in a blue satin vintage-inspired dress with red platform heels.

If you still need Christmas outfit inspo, look no further than Jennifer Lopez (and Hello! Fashion, of course...).