Jennifer Lopez wore two cool-girl wedding dresses that are on trend for 2024

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about wedding dresses.

From wearing 27 for her movie Shotgun Wedding to Monster In Law, Marry Me, The Backup Plan... the list goes on, therefore we'd say she's a pretty reliable source when it comes to bridal fashion trends.

In her latest music video for her single Can’t Get Enough, the multihyphenate star is doing what she does best, and playing the role of a bride. And she's set the bar high for 2024 wedding fashion.

The four-minute see JLo - like many brides in recent years - changes from a nuptial dress into a party dress, and both dresses are bang on trend.

The party dress she wears features a voluminous ruffled hem, a strapless silhouette and a red statement corsage on the torso.

Not only has red been a fashion favourite hue this winter, but florals were also rife on the SS24 runways: “Roses are the floral of the moment, but flowers in general are still set to be huge next spring. Groundbreaking, right?,” says Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin, “We can't get enough. In particular, designers keep coming back to three-dimensional, often lifelike, blooms.”

© Spotlight Simone Rocha, Rolf Ekroth, Balmain SS24

Amping up the contemporary nature of the non-traditional wedding dress was a pair of white lace over-the-knee tights adding a touch of sultry drama. Knee socks was one of winter 2023’s most unexpected micro-trends, with fashionistas from Sydney Sweeney to Olivia Rodrigo embracing the look.

To say "I do" in the video, JLo wears a heart cut-out dress from Ukrainian brand Frolov's FW23 couture collection, which features two daring heart-shaped cut-outs embroidered with crystals - the cult-adored cut-out trend of the last couple of years has been given a romantic makeover for this season, by brands including Frolov and Valentino.

"It was my ultimate dream to dress Jennifer Lopez in Frolov. But we always wanted for it to be an iconic moment," explained Ivan Frolov, the founder and creative director of Frolov, "And it happened just like that. "I still can’t believe that she wore our dress to her "wedding", which will be forever a part of her music video and a short film accompanying the new album."

© BrianWhittier JLo said 'I do' in a FROLOV FW23 cut-out dress

We can always rely on JLo to provide trend-led bridal fashion inspo.