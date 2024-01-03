Jennifer Lopez's limited-edition Dad trainers are bang on trend for "less is more" 2024

Jennifer Lopez has started her 2024 the same way we imagine everybody has: in laidback leisurewear with a slicked-back bun and chunky sunglasses to hide the aftermath of a busy December period.

Maybe she’s on a New Year workout kick, or maybe it's because comfort is key after the hecticness of wearing back-to-back dressy get-ups over the festive holiday. (I for one am currently the latter.)

Despite this, every moment is a fashion moment for the multi-hyphenate star and all-around style muse, and her latest kicks are bang on trend for 2024.

JLo paired her black cropped ribbed jumper and black leggings combo with the white On x Loewe Cloudtilt stretch recycled-knit trainers, which epitomise the "lazy luxe" style aesthetic predicted to dominate in 2024.

"Less is more, laziness is refined," circular fashion giant Depop explained in its New Year fashion predictions. "In 2024, we draw inspiration from classic formulas and muted colour palettes, infusing playfulness with proportion and deconstruction."

JLo’s ultra-chic white shoes featuring sleek silver logos and On’s 'collapsing cloud' sole silhouette combine modern fashion with maximum comfort.

Thankfully for our feet, sneakers over stilettos is still the motto as we head into 2024. Bella Hadid is putting the Adidas Gazelle firmly back on the map - the sister shoe to the sought-after Sambas. At the end of December, Bella nailed quiet luxury casual in cream low-slung trousers and a white vest paired with a chocolate brown trench coat and her taupe and black suede Gazelles.

Jennifer Lopez has always done off-duty in the chicest manner - from pairing leggings with a bright blue Birkin to brown suede boots, her Loewe trainers are yet another iconic athleisure accessory.

Elevated trainers are one to watch in 2024 and we’re completely on board.