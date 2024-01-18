Brooklyn Beckham's latest fashion statement was straight from Victoria's style manual

Though Brooklyn Beckham’s career path is a far cry from his mum Victoria’s, he’s just proven he’s not shy to make a fashion statement, and we’re slightly obsessed.

The budding chef - who is launching a pop-up in London later this year - stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a jumper boasting a personalised slogan; one of Victoria's favourite design hacks when creating clothing for her eponymous label.

Brooklyn wore a buttery yellow sweatshirt (also bang on trend for this season) with the word "Brooklyn" printed in contrasting bold sans-serif writing.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Brooklyn wore a jumper with his name on

Though Victoria has never stepped out with her own name sprawled across her ensemble, she does have a habit of printing her own quotes on her t-shirts.

Currently available to purchase from her website are tops that say, “Fashion stole my smile,” “Smiling on the inside” and “My dad had a Rolls Royce.”

© starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Victoria often prints her own quotes on her clothing

The first slogan alludes to her 2012 interview with Glamour where she said: “I think I only stopped smiling when I got into fashion. [Laughs.] Fashion stole my smile! I've created this person.” The second references a 2015 Vogue interview where she said: "I’m smiling on the inside, but I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community.”

The latter needs little to no explanation. After the release of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary Beckham last year, VB became a meme after saying she was from a working-class family, yet her dad drove a Rolls Royce. Iconic.

@victoriabeckham I can’t fight it anymore, yes my dad drove me to school in a Rolls Royce! 😂 Kisses @David Beckham xx Shop the exclusive Slogan T-Shirt now! ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn’s jumper is not only an aesthetic approved by his fashion designer mum, but also mellow yellow hues are bang on trend for 2024.

“Leading on from this season, soft, buttery hues are still all the rage for SS24,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin, “Unctuous and pearly, the shade feels categorically indulgent. Like butter wouldn't melt”.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin His cap was an ode to his wife Nicola Peltz's new movie Lola

He paired his unique fashion-forward sweatshirt with yet another slogan item - a cap that read ‘Lola’ - the name of Nicola Peltz's upcoming movie

Is Brooklyn Beckham about to become a fashion icon?