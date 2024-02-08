Nicola Peltz's sheer tights and mini dress combo is bang on trend for 2024

It’s been a big week for Nicola Peltz Beckham as her debut directorial movie, which she also stars in, hits cinemas this week. Six years in the making, Lola is the new Balenciaga ambassador's first self-directed film which follows a young girl called Lola, who is also played by Nicola (a woman of many talents) on a mission to earn enough money to get her little brother out of their toxic home.

From red carpet premieres with her bestie Selena Gomez and husband Brooklyn Beckham to TV show interviews and celebratory dinner dates, one thing that's remained constant in the budding director's life this week is that her wardrobe is an ode to an angel.

© Raymond Hall She really is a real-life angel

Stepping out yesterday to promote her new film on the Today Show in New York City, Nicola chose to don a white scoop neck summer dress, sheer tights and a pair of her beloved patent platform heels. Nicola perfectly styled the simple capped-sleeved dress for a colder climate, proving that no matter the season, you can wear your beloved summer wardrobe all year round with a little styling help.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola shared a close-up of the dress on her Insta Story

The white hue has been doing the rounds for the last few months. Anne Hathaway, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have all been spotted in various all-white ensembles, inspiring a new wave of minimalist dressing.

© LISA O'CONNOR The pink carpet is everything

Just days ago Nicola wore another show-stopping all-white ensemble to attend the official premiere of her new silver screen flick. Taking inspiration from her mother-in-law Victoria’s beloved fitted suit uniform, Nicola sported a pair of white hip-grazing trousers, a boned white corset, sky-high heels and a matching white manicure. She paired her angelic ensemble with a neutral makeup look and a voluminous half-up half-down hairstyle, ensuring everyone in attendance knew that she was the woman of the moment.

Lola premieres in cinemas tomorrow, and we can’t wait to see what the fashion mogul sports on the big screen.