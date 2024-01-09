Victoria Beckham praises Nicola Peltz's 'major wedge' fashion in sweet birthday tribute

Nicola Peltz is a woman of many talents, and it appears that her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham is one of her greatest backers.

Today the Welcome To Chippendales star celebrates turns 29, and with the final year of her 20s comes an influx of heartfelt messages and social media tributes from her nearest and dearest.

A tag notification leading to a recently unearthed video of you doing something 'amusing'? It comes with the birthday girl territory.

READ: Nicola Peltz proves she is a Victoria Beckham superfan in Posh Spice T-shirt

Quashing any lingering feud rumours in a heartbeat, fashion mogul Victoria Beckham, the mother of Nicola's husband of nearly two years Brooklyn, was quick to commemorate her daughter-in-law's big day with a sweet Instagram post.

Shared with her 36.2m followers, the video was not pulled from the Beckham home movie archive, instead it captured a recent moment from their family holiday to the Bahamas just before Christmas 2023.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham channels David Beckham husband energy in Nicola Peltz merchandise

READ: Nicola Peltz lets us in on a day in her life

Victoria and Nicola danced together on the beach against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset, and Nicola managed to keep up with Victoria despite the vertiginous loft on her cork wedges.

"Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!!" The 49-year-old wrote in the caption of her post.

"Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!! [laughing emoji] The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx" she continued.

READ: Nicola Peltz's NYE outfit featured the biggest fashion trend of the season

RELATED: Nicola Peltz's Academy Museum Gala look was a Grace Kelly cosplay

Wedges are a holiday footwear staple, steeped in easy-breezy glamour while simultaneously elongating the line of the leg.

Nicola teamed hers with white scalloped-edge shorts and her signature dark shades for maximum cool-girl appeal.

But a girl who can dance in her wedges without even so much as a wobble? Iconic behaviour if ever we saw it…