Alexa Chung's striped cape is this season's coolest coat alternative

We can always rely on Alexa Chung to wear a unique yet still effortlessly chic outfit.

The model and sartorial icon is constantly sharing outfits on social media that demonstrate her ability to put an individual spin on classic outfit formulas, from garden party dresses to pinstripe two-pieces.

This January she's taken style cues from chic dressing veteran Sienna Miller and championed the classic cape coat, proving it's an outerwear style to look out for if wanting to update your winter warmers wardrobe this season.

Alexa shared the image onher Instagram story

Alexa shared an Instagram story with her 6.3m followers questioning whether or not "not all heroes wear capes?" but she is in fact a hero - a fashion hero, who happens to be wearing a stylish cape (Superwoman, look out...).

Alexa wore a crisp white shirt tucked into straight-leg dark wash jeans and paired it with metallic gold square-toe cowboy boots - a typical outfit formula from a categorically cool It-girl.

But, as always, Alexa added her own individual touch with the "Cape No.01" from London-based womenswear brand Isa Afren. The heavy lambswool knit piece features statement horizontal stripes in muted grey, black and white tones. The label's brand ethos perfectly encapsulates Alexa's off-duty aesthetic "Isa Arfen's collections exude a sense of effortless glamour, a heavy dose of femininity and touches of European eccentricity while maintaining a spontaneous, relaxed attitude," the brand explains on its website.

© Getty Sienna Miller revived the cape in a chocolate brown Taller Marmo number

Sienna Miller first put the cape back on the map in autumn 2023. "This season the cape coat is entering the big leagues, vying for your attention and it has British fashion icon Sienna Miller to thank," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "Sienna swerved a tightly-woven structural cape in favour of a design with a slouchier appeal, a cosy chocolate brown poncho by partywear label Taller Marmo. Championing one of AW23's hottest hues".

Not all heroes wear capes, but in the fashion realm, they absolutely do.