Rihanna showed up to Dior's Couture show in a baseball cap and diamonds

Rihanna showed up to Dior's Haute Couture show in a bizarre baseball cap
If anyone can wear this hat to a Dior show it's gotta be Riri...

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
A very important guest stepped out to attend Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. 

Just months after the birth of her second son with rapper, icon and Fenty Skin muse A$AP Rocky, Rihanna debuted her mother-of-two style, dripping in head-to-toe Dior, complete with a 'Rude Boy era' cap.

Rhianna wears an all black out fit to Dior's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in paris© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Only Rhi could make a cap haute couture

Donning an eye-catching black midi skirt and matching, off-the-shoulder oversized collared jacket cinched at the waist with a leather belt, leather gloves, a Lady Dior bag, white ankle-strapped pumps and an accentuated brim cap, Rihanna proved that she can literally wear any style and look fabulous. Accompanying her stand-out look was a magnificent drop-down diamond necklace, matching earrings and two dainty anklets 

On the right is an original 1947 Dior outfit - known at the time as the "New Look". On the left is Dior's Newer Look - from their 1967 collection© Mirrorpix
The iconic 1947 Dior outfit known at the time as the "New Look"

The House of Dior debuted its first Haute Couture collection back in 1947 and has since continued to be one of the most acclaimed haute couture maisons in the world. I can't help but think that Rihanna’s dotting Dior look was inspired by the brand’s famous bar suit, which was coincidently a part of their first Haute Couture collection. The silhouette of Rhi’s outfit most definitely screams Dior, however, her accessory choices prove that the modern-day Dior girl is all about keeping things classy, whilst injecting a fun flare. 

Rhianna's wears a sheer Dior dress while pregnant at he Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Rhianna's pregnancy looks were seriously chic

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has attended a Dior show in style. Back in March of last year, the Savage Fenty founder showed off her baby bump in a black Dior sheer dress, a patent trench coat, knee-high heeled boots and an excessive amount of diamond jewellery. 

If Queen Ri’s latest look is anything to go by, the next three days of Paris Haute Couture week are set to be seriously stylish, starstudded and with ample amounts of savoir-faire.

