Maya Jama just rocked the ultimate bridal after party look

When a new Love Island series is dawning, there's always one guarantee: Maya Jama's outfits are going to be a fashion win.

During the 2023 winter series of the show, she donned vintage Dolce and Gabbana, a Mônot cut out dress, Roberto Cavalli and Clio Peppiat, to name a few - proving her formidable fashion versatility.

Now she's back in South Africa to present this January's Love Island All Stars, which sees the return of former contestants for a brand new season, and she's started her run of stellar outfits before the show has even begun.

Maya stunned in a white Jacquemus mini dress

After recently sharing a message on her Instagram stories explaining she'll be better at sharing outfit photos on social media (a welcomed message for fashion fans), the presenter and girlfriend of Stormzy shared her first 'fit of South Africa 2024 - and it's perfect for a bridal wedding after party look.

Maya oozed feminine opulence in the La Robe 'Duna' mini dress from Jacquemus in a pearly white hue. The close-cut silhouette is accompanied by a flamboyant ruffled trim that adds playful elegance. The mini dress also features bra-like straps with visible hooks to give the ensemble a sexy feel (not to mention adjustable straps are also a plus for loosening/tightening for a perfect fit).

© Instagram Maya's dress is perfect for the party bride

Brides changing into a second dress for the evening of their wedding has become more popular over recent years. "It is a big trend we have noticed over the last two years specifically," Sharon Sever - head designer at Galia Lahav previously told Hello! Fashion, "Weddings have become bigger, gowns more exquisite and one dress just isn’t enough anymore. I think brides just want to transform throughout the night: The ceremony gown being a showpiece – extravagant and big, but then they want to change into something short or more fitted to party and dance the night away."

© Instagram Sofia Richie opted for a short vintage Chanel dress on her wedding day

Last year, 2023 A-list brides proved the popularity of this trend - from Sofia Richie in vintage Chanel to Barbara Palvin in a traditional red mini-dress designed by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

If you're a 2024 bride-to-be - firstly, congratulations. Secondly, if you're looking for after party dress inspo, look no further than Maya Jama.