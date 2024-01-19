Taylor Swift's 2024 winter outfit formula is so easy to recreate

Stepping out on the snow-sprinkled streets of New York City yesterday, our favourite ‘it’ girl, Taylor Swift, opted for a seriously chic ensemble that’s easier than ever to recreate at home.

The BFF to Blake Lively and Selena Gomez chose to keep things subtle and warm, layering a hooded knit maxi dress underneath a long black wool coat, paired with chunky black boots and a sandy-hued suede handbag. The singer swapped out her usual red lip for a muted peach shade, perfectly matching her golden locks and winged liner eye makeup.

With the weather being colder than cold at the moment, keeping snuggly and warm is a number one priority for all however, fashion lovers will know that this shouldn't come at the expense of a fabulous ‘fit.

Taking notes from Miss Swift’s recent outfit, I think it’s safe to say that this look could be recreated with your existing wardrobe. If you don’t have a knit maxi dress, swap it out for a hoodie and long skirt combo, layer a pair of tights underneath for added warmth, add a pair of docs or chunky boots and finish with your go-to overcoat. A simple, yet chic look that’s also comfortable.

I also think that a simple fresh-faced makeup look will help elevate your outfit if you’re planning on staying out after dark. Taylor is renowned for her black-liner cat eye look and bold lipstick choices.

It’s been a big few years for the mega-hit pop star, I mean the woman toured for over 20 months with the Era’s tour, got a sports star boyfriend, had numerous dinner dates with her besties and not to mention, all the award show red carpet looks. Talk about exhausting, I think she deserves to strut the NYC sidewalks in a casual, cosy outfit, don't you?